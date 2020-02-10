Domestic situation becomes violent for deputy

A domestic violence incident became violent for a Laurel Sheriff's deputy who responded to the call, now sending an Indiana man to court on felony charges.
Gamaliel B. Antonio Cruz, 31, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was taken into custody on Monday, Feb. 3 after Deputy Joey Robinson came upon a possible domestic dispute from a location on Ky. 192 around 10:59 a.m. When Robinson asked the man at the scene to step to the back of the vehicle so he could talk to him, Cruz became irate, yelling and screaming and causing a disturbance. He then attempted to fight with Robinson, causing both men to fall into a drainage ditch with standing water in it. That action destroyed Robinson's uniform.
Other officers arrived at the scene and Cruz had to be placed in the back of the police cruiser. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a police officer and menacing.
Cruz is now held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday.
Assisting at the scene were Sgt. John Inman, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and London City Police.
