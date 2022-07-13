Don McFadden appointed as Laurel County PVA; Joyce Parker retiring prior to term end

The retirement of long-time PVA (Property Valuation Administrator) Joyce Garland Parker has resulted in the appointment of PVA-elect Don McFadden to fill the remainder of Parker's term.
The appointment was announced by Gov. Andy Beshear's office and released to the public on last Wednesday morning.
McFadden recently won the PVA primary election, competing against three other contenders for the position. McFadden has been employed in the PVA office for the past several years.
Parker officially retired on June 30, although her term does not expire until December 31. McFadden's appointment by Beshear will place him in the lead role for that office through the end of the year. McFadden has no opposition in the November general election, so will take his elected position as PVA on January 1.
Beshear also announced several other appointments across the state, including Joan Brown as 5th District Magistrate in Clay County. Appointments were made to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees, Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents, Western Kentucky University Board of Regents and Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents - none of which involved local persons.
