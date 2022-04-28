Don’t forget to protect your head and face  

As the weather begins to warm up and people start spending more time outside, head, mouth and facial injuries become more prominent. Springtime brings on new sports seasons, outdoor adventures, and more opportunities for injury. We often see an uptick of these types of injuries in the emergency room as people become more active outdoors.
National Facial Protection Month, recognized each April, is the perfect time to talk about facial injuries and things you can do to prevent them.
According to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), 11-18% of all sports injuries are related to the face.
Several types of facial injuries can occur when participating in sports, including cuts or punctures within the mouth, abrasions to the skin, bruises, swelling, dislocations, and even broken bones or head injuries. While these injuries range in severity, facial fractures are the most common serious injury.
Fractures often happen in the frontal sinus bones, eye sockets, nose, cheekbones, jaw, or a combination of different locations. Injuries to these areas can affect your ability to breathe if there is a nasal fracture and swelling within the nasal cavity. People who are injured in this way may also experience difficulty speaking or swallowing if the injury has impacted the teeth or jawbones.
When a facial injury occurs, the steps taken immediately are critical to the healing process.
If bleeding occurs, cover the wound with a cloth and apply pressure.
If a nasal fracture occurs, if actively bleeding pack the nose with gauze, apply ice and after first aid steps are taken, seek medical attention.
It’s also crucial to check for other head, neck, or eye injuries.
Symptoms of a traumatic brain injury or concussion may appear right away. But sometimes it could take hours to begin experiencing symptoms, including headaches, dizziness or balance problems, feeling tired, being bothered by light or noise, nausea, trouble thinking, or sleeping more or less than usual, among other symptoms. If you suspect someone has experienced a head or neck injury, do not move them and seek immediate medical attention by calling 911.
Participation in any sport – whether organizational or recreational – carries a risk of sustaining a facial injury. While it is impossible to prevent all facial injuries, some measures can reduce the risk. When playing sports, always wear the proper helmet or face mask, especially when participating in high contact sports like football, ice hockey, and lacrosse. Athletes should also use a fitted mouthguard that is lightweight, strong and the correct length.
These injuries, however, aren’t just limited to sports participants. Facial injuries can also occur during a car wreck or while working in the manufacturing or construction industries.
To help prevent facial injuries outside of sports, wear a seatbelt when driving, and when working in an industrial area or construction zone, always wear a hard hat and safety goggles. While it’s essential to highlight these measures during National Facial Protection Month, it’s always important to implement these tactics all year to protect your face and head from severe injuries.
