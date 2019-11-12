Donations needed for Thanksgiving baskets

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time of feasting and celebration with family and friends.
But for many - including some in Laurel County - the feast is sparse.
That is the reason that many local organizations and individuals sponsor the annual Thanksgiving Food Baskets, which are distributed to needy families throughout the community.
Spearheading that event is Sister Marge Manning with Saint William Catholic Church, where the food is collected and distributed.
Manning spoke to business leaders recently at the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and asked for their support.
"A Thanksgiving basket usually runs around $40 each," she said. "We get the names of families from the Family Resource Centers in the school system. If we collect enough items, we allow those families to come in and pick out six more items that are not included in the food baskets."
Approximately 400 baskets are distributed each Thanksgiving, with 350 of those being referrals from the school systems' FRC/YSC personnel. The remaining 50 are names of families from other organizations such as hospice, Come-Unity Cooperative Care, and other agencies assisting low income families in the area.
Manning said the food collection by local schools was a huge benefit in providing needed items for the food baskets.
"We spend about $5,000 on turkeys, and we usually provide eggs but we're not sure this year," she said during an interview on Wednesday. "The schools collect food items and that really helps out but there are still some things we have to buy."
But some of the costs of the food distribution is offset by the generous donations of local businesses, she added.
"Hearthside is donating flour, sugar and apples and Flowers Bakery is donating rolls," she said. "But we need around $7,000 and we've collected $2,120. So we're asking the community to help by donating - either food items or money - to purchase the items we need."
Manning said the baskets usually contain a turkey or turkey breast, cranberry sauce, yams, canned fruit, dressing, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, apples, flour, sugar, rolls, a cake mix and icing, and two cans of corn, beans and peas. She added that eggs, whenever possible, were also included in the baskets, as is celery.
"We will take any food items that someone wants to donate," she said. "Those extra items are what we set out and let people pick out."
Volunteers are also needed to help organize the baskets as well as helping out on distribution day.
"We will be putting the baskets together on Nov. 23, here at the church (St. William) at 10 a.m. We always welcome volunteers for that," she added. "The food baskets will be given out on Monday, Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. and we welcome anyone who wants to come and help that day."
Anyone wishing to assist in providing food items can drop those off at the church, located on West Fifth Street. Those dropping off items should access the church through the basement entrance, located at the rear of the church parking lot. Anyone wishing to make monetary donations can also drop off their donations at the church or mail them to: St. William Church, Thanksgiving Baskets, 521 West Fifth Street, London, Ky. 40741.
