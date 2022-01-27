A London man charged in the vehicular deaths of two 20 year olds in November will wait another month before possible indictment.
The case against 21-year-old Christian Shrader of Lily Road was continued by the grand jury until the next session. Shrader is accused of two counts of murder, driving under the influence of alcohol/intoxicants, aggravated circumstances, and first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense.
Shrader was the driver of a 2007 Kia Optima traveling east on KY 1006 on Nov. 11, when he struck a westbound vehicle driven by a South Carolina man. Two passengers in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Corbin and a 20-year-old woman from London, died from injuries from the crash.
London Police Officer Andrew Lawson came up on the crash, following Shrader's vehicle along KY 363 after he spotted it driving erratically. At the crash site, Shrader confirmed that he was driving the Optima. Shrader and the driver of the Cadillac were taken to Saint Joseph London after the crash, where Shrader allegedly told hospital staff he had taken meth prior to driving. As Shrader was being cleaned up at the hospital, he was found in possession of two baggies in his sock - one with residue and the other with a white crystal substance inside, according to the citation. He was then tested for drugs and/or alcohol in his system.
The murder charges were added against Shrader during a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18. However, he was already in custody of the jail for a probation violation. Jail records show he was housed there on Nov. 14.
Shrader has had prior legal issues, including drug-involved charges in the past.
Other cases that have been before the grand jury but have been continued were:
William Karr, 8th continuance; Donald R. Causey, 6th continuance; Terry L. Graves, Jonathan Day, Michael J. Detherage, Rachel Riggs, Phillip W. Skidmore, Ricky N. Westerfield, Jason L. Goodman - all in their 5th continuance; Jeffrey T. McGhee, Melody Bowling, and Kenny D. Clark, 4th; Jessica R. Perkins, Raymond A. Jones, Richard J. Rice, Clarence D. Egner, Robert A. Havens, Jim R. Allen, Mercedes M. Jackson, John T. Sizemore, Robert Havens Jr., Michelle Elkins, Christopher N. Elkins, Jeffrey A. Cox, Peter J. Robinson, Matthew A. Jackson, Tori S. McFadden, and Robert Shelton, 3rd continuance.
Several persons who were indicted during the January session of the grand jury had other cases pending that were continued. Those included Christopher L. Sprouse, Rachael Vanorden, and Zachary T. Bowling One person with a pending case, Brandon Gray, had one case dismissed due to no witness appearing against him, although he was indicted on other charges.
All said, there are now 87 cases pending before the grand jury for potential indictment.
