Dove Awards celebrate 50 years of gospel music

NASHVILLE (BP) -- Christian music's past, present and future were celebrated at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.
The event, held Oct. 15 at Lipscomb University's Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn., honored today's top Christian and gospel artists while paying tribute to its 50-year history through highlights from previous years and performances from artists representing diverse genres.
Ben Mandrell, president of LifeWay Christian Resources, opened the event in prayer.
Christian artist Lauren Daigle won three awards, including Artist of the Year (her second time to receive the honor), Song of the Year for "You Say" and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for "Look Up Child."
"It's the people in this room that have held me up through this journey, the places that I've been able to go to, the people that I've been able to see ... I'm so incredibly grateful to share this honor with all of you guys," Daigle told the audience as she accepted her Artist of the Year award, according to the Tennessean.
Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, who together produced Daigle's album "Look Up Child," were named Producer of the Year. Ingram also co-wrote the song "You Say" and was awarded Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist).
Gospel music veteran Kirk Franklin was named Gospel Artist of the Year, and his song "Love Theory" won for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year. Other honored artists included TobyMac, Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year; Aaron Cole, New Artist of the Year; Gaither Vocal Band, Southern Gospel Artist of the Year; and Bart Millard, Songwriter of the Year (Artist).
Phil Wickham's song "Living Hope" was named Worship Recorded Song of the Year. "Who You Say I Am," written by Hillsong worship pastors Ben Fielding and Reuben Morgan, won Worship Song of the Year, while Hillsong UNITED's album "PEOPLE" was named Worship Album of the Year. Tasha Cobbs Leonard won Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year for "This Is A Move (Live)" and Gospel Worship Album of the Year for "Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live)."
Other Recorded Song of the Year winners included "When The Healing Comes" by TaRanda Greene (Inspirational); "God Only Knows" by for KING & COUNTRY (Pop/Contemporary); "Fight for Me" by GAWVI (Rap/Hip Hop); "Wildfire" by Crowder (Rock/Contemporary); "I Know I'll be There" by Karen Peck & New River (Southern Gospel); and "Deliver Me (This is My Exodus)" by Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers (Traditional Gospel).
Steven Curtis Chapman, the most-awarded artist in the history of the Dove Awards, won his 59th career award with his album "Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows," which was named Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year. Other Album of the Year winners included "Unstoppable" by Koryn Hawthorne (Contemporary Gospel); "The North Coast Sessions" by Keith & Kristyn Getty (Inspirational); "Let the Trap Say Amen" by Lecrae & Zaytoven (Rap/Hip Hop); and "Native Tongue" by Switchfoot (Rock/Contemporary).
The Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year was "Tus Cuerdas De Amor (feat. Lowsan Melgar)" by Julio Melgar. Alex Zurdo's album "¿Quién contra nosotros?" was named Spanish Language Album of the Year.
TBN will broadcast the awards program Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT. A full list of winners is available at doveawards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.