The new year brings the chores of taking down all the holiday decorations, as pictured here by city employee, John, who was taking down decorations at Town Center last Wednesday. Most of the backdrops at the rear of the park have already been removed, with the other Christmas decorations slatted to be removed and stored for next year.
Down with Decorations...
- By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
-
-
Obituaries
Leatrice Joyce Williams, 78, died January 1, 2021. The wife of Thomas Williams. Funeral 2 p.m. Monday. Burial at Lickliter Cemetery.
