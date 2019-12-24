Main Street is highlighted with pine clad lamp posts with white lights while the trees add some color with their multi-colored lights.
Photo by Nita Johnson
The city's new Christmas tree in Town Center park has entertained and amazed visitors and motorists with its colorful light displays sequenced with holiday music.
Photo by Nita Johnson
The city's new Christmas tree in Town Center park has entertained and amazed visitors and motorists with its colorful light displays sequenced with holiday music.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Red and blue trees outlined in white lights make a vivid view amidst the green lighted trees and the Christmas tree with its musical and light display have brought hundreds to downtown London this year.
Downtown London ready for Christmas with decorations
Photo by Nita Johnson
Photo by Nita Johnson
Photo by Nita Johnson
Photo by Nita Johnson
Downtown London was indeed "festive and bright" for the Christmas holiday season.
