Dr. Jonathan Kiev joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in London

Jonathan Kiev, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in London as a general and thoracic surgeon. Dr. Kiev moved to Kentucky three years ago and says that the relocation has provided him with opportunities to deepen patient relationships and impact.
“I enjoy taking care of the rural folks,” said. Dr. Kiev. “They aren’t just a number. You really get to know their families. They want health care providers to communicate their treatment options honestly and clearly, so that they feel empowered and educated as a patient.”
Dr. Kiev says lung cancer has become an endemic disease in Kentucky, one that has impacted generations of families. He feels rewarded being able to meet with patients and discuss minor lifestyle adjustments, that could potentially decrease their risk of developing the disease in the future. Being able to have this magnitude of impact on his patients and their current and future families is one reason Dr. Kiev enjoys serving the London community.
Dr. Kiev completed a general surgery residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Pennsylvania, followed by three fellowships – cardiothoracic surgery at Loma Linda Medical Center in California, minimally invasive thoracic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, and advanced thoracic surgery at The Mayo Clinic in Maryland.
Dr. Kiev is board certified in general and thoracic surgery. Through his relationally intentional patient care, he seeks to put a smile on his patients’ faces and minimize the gravity of hard situations.
A native of New York City, Dr. Kiev has two children. When he’s not working, he enjoys playing tennis, being outdoors and flying planes.
“Joining CHI Saint Joseph Health has been an honor,” said Dr. Kiev. “It’s a faith-based organization that truly puts the patient first.”
Dr. Kiev is accepting new patients. His office is located at 1406 West 5th Street, Suite 303 in London. To make an appointment with Dr. Kiev, visit www.CHISaintJosephHealth.org or call 606.862.9280.
