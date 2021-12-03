Dr. S. Kamran Hejazi Kenari joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in London

S. Kamran Hejazi Kenari, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine in London.
“Kentucky has too many patients suffering from lung diseases” said Dr. Hejazi. “My passion is to help people in this situation. I am hoping to bring my experience as a pulmonologist and intensivist to the community.”
Dr. Hejazi attended medical school at Shahid Beheshti Medical University (SBMU), a prestigious medical school in Tehran, Iran. After earning his medical degree, Dr. Hejazi dove into research studies. He completed three years of post-graduate work at the National Research Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases (NRITLD) a WHO tertiary referral center for lung disease in Iran where he helped treating patients suffering from end-stage lung disease and struggling for life.
“This provoked my passion to be specialized in this field and helping these people.” While taking care of the patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the fast pace and immediate decision-making skills required to help critically-ill patients, made Dr. Hejazi realize that this was his career calling.
“I just want my patients to know that I’m here for them.” said Dr. Hejazi. “I talk to my patients even those who are intubated as I believe they hear us”
Dr. Hejazi did his residency at University of Illinois at Chicago Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital and also completed three fellowships: a geriatric medicine fellowship at Loyola University in Chicago, a pulmonary disease fellowship at Chicago Medical School, and most recently, a critical care medicine fellowship at Inspira Health Network, a Cooper University affiliated hospital in New Jersey.
Dr. Hejazi has published multiple peer-reviewed articles and book chapters and has had several presentations in national conferences.
Dr. Hejazi is a member of the American Thoracic Society, American College of Chest Physicians, American College of Physicians, American Medical Association and Iranian-American Medical Association.
When he’s not seeing patients, Dr. Hejazi enjoys spending time with family, traveling, visiting with friends, and exploring the community.
“I knew at first glance that CHI Saint Joseph Health is a welcoming environment,” said Dr. Hejazi. “I’m looking forward to serving this community and helping my colleagues during this pandemic.”
Dr. Hejazi is accepting new patients and will practice at 1025 Saint Joseph Lane. To make an appointment with Dr. Hejazi, visit www.CHISaintJosephHealth.org or call 606.864.4030.
