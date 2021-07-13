Photos submitted
On June 22 Laurel County Health Department welcomed KY Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Stephen Stack and Chief of Staff Kelly Alexander to visit their facility. Dr. Stack has been instrumental in Kentucky’s COVID-19 response. Often appearing on daily press updates with Governor Andy Beshear and maintaining direct communication with health department directors across the state to provide guidance on the local level. During the visit to LCHD, Dr. Stack toured the facility and met with LCHD employees. LCHD Executive Director Mark Hensley then took Dr. Stack on a tour of London which included a visit at Laurel Heights Nursing Home and Sauced restaurant for lunch. LCHD was very appreciative to have the opportunity to welcome Dr. Stack to London and show him the community that they are proud to serve.
