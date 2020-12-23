Drive-in Christmas Eve Candlelight Service to be hosted by First Methodist

Pastor Sean Ryan in the beautiful candlelit historic sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. 

First United Methodist Church of London will host a Drive-In Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Thursday, December 24, at 5 p.m. at London Farmers Market at the corner of Main and Dixie Streets. Beautiful music, sweet scriptures, and a special celebration of Holy Communion will be hallmarks of this creative twist on a cherished annual tradition. Pastor Sean Ryan will also share a beautiful short message. The service may be enjoyed either in person from warm cars at Farmer's Market, or watched via Live Steam via either 1umctv.com or Facebook.com/LondonUMC. In the event of inclement weather, the Candlelight Service will still be Live Streamed. All are warmly welcome to attend or watch from their homes, and a lovely Merry Christmas to all!

Photo by Sherri George

