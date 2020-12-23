Drive-in Christmas Eve Candlelight Service to be hosted by First Methodist

First United Methodist Church of London will host a Drive-In Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Thursday, December 24, at 5 p.m. at London Farmers Market at the corner of Main and Dixie Streets. Beautiful music, sweet scriptures, and a special celebration of Holy Communion will be hallmarks of this creative twist on a cherished annual tradition. Pastor Sean Ryan will also share a beautiful short message. The service may be enjoyed either in person from warm cars at Farmer's Market, or watched via Live Steam via either 1umctv.com or Facebook.com/LondonUMC. In the event of inclement weather, the Candlelight Service will still be Live Streamed. All are warmly welcome to attend or watch from their homes, and a lovely Merry Christmas to all!
Photo by Sherri George
