Laurel Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is participating in the statewide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that began on August 21 and runs through Labor Day Weekend concluding on Sept. 7. This effort is conducted annually as summer vacations conclude. During this period, officers statewide including Laurel County Sheriff's deputies participate in this endeavor in an attempt to concentrate on removing impaired drivers from Laurel County Roads and statewide. Impaired drivers continue to be a leading cause of traffic crashes, both injury and fatalities, on Kentucky roads.
Deputies also will be concentrating on seat belt violations, child safety seat violations, speeding and distracted driving. Our goal is to help keep Laurel County families safe, and to make Laurel County roads safer during the holidays, and everyday.
Root reminds citizens to always drive defensively, and always expect the unexpected. Deputies will continue to aggressively remove impaired drivers from Laurel County Roads each and every day.
