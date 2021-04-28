Among the 102 indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury this month were a large amount of persons charged with drug-related activities.
Several of those are accused of trafficking illicit substances - namely, methamphetamine, Fentanyl and heroin. Those indicted for trafficking include:
• Jessica Renee Perkins, aka Jessica Renee Hoskins, 29, and Larry Wayne Moore, 43, both of Manchester - first-degree trafficking, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 14, 2020.
• Travis Wayne Creech, 36, London - named in two separate indictments for trafficking methamphetamine on Feb. 14 and Oct. 27, 2020. The February indictment also charges Creech with driving a vehicle without a license plate and first-degree persistent felony offender; the October indictment charges him with trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Irvine Johnson, 35, Amber Holt, 29, and Darrin Michael Jackson, of London - trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 7, 2020. Johnson is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender; Jackson is charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jimmy Gregory Dennis, 42, Rome, Georgia, and Ernest Wayne Doan Jr., 42, Corbin - On Sept. 17, 2020, both trafficked meth and heroin and possessed drug paraphernalia.
• William Davidson, 59, London - first-degree trafficking methamphetamine on Oct. 14.
• Marvin Bryce Agee, 43, London and Hallie M. Simpson, 35, East Bernstadt - trafficking meth and marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia on Sept. 11. Agee also faces first-degree persistent felony offender charge.
• Shartuse Tyrone Lyttle, aka Tyrone Lyttle, 46, Lexington, and Julia Ann Helton, aka Julie Ann McMurray and Julie Ann Decker, 39, London - trafficking Euzolam, a synthetic drug, possess/manufacture counterfeit Xanax and possession of meth on July 15.
• Tyler Jerald Goins, 26, Somerset - trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender II on Oct. 9.
• Marissa Dee Rodriguez, 42, aka Marissa Dee Gregory, and Joseph Ryan Baker, 47, both of London - trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 7. Baker is also charged with persistent felony offender I. She is named in a separate indictment for trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 13. She is named in another indictment for possession of handgun by convicted felon on Aug. 13.
• Joseph Michael Estep, 39, Brazil, Indiana - trafficking and possession of meth, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender II on Nov. 15.
• Paul Edward Thurmond, 45, London - trafficking meth, public intoxication and persistent felony offender I on Oct. 27.
• Joseph Ryan Helton, 26, Manchester - trafficking heroin, Fentanyl and Buprenorphine and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 8.
• Billy Harold Reid Jr., 44, Corbin, and Whitney Tara Allen, 32, aka Whitney Tara Broughton, Lexington - trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia; Allen is charged with driving on revoked license; Reid is charged with persistent felony offender I, all on Nov. 4.
• Jeremy Keith Johnson, 33, and Ashley LaShae Taylor, 30, London - trafficking Fentanyl, meth and marijuana on Sept. 18.
• Michael Wayne Mills, 61, London, and Tonya Lynn Blankenship, 41, aka Tonya Lynn West, Stopover, Ky. - trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 25. Mills also charged with persistent felony offender I.
• Mercedes Shilah Hart, 29, aka Mercedes Shilah Dean, Corbin - trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender II on Sept. 3.
• Jimmy Hicks, 46, aka James William Hicks, London - trafficking meth on Aug. 26.
• Reva Jo Moore, 52, aka Reva Jo Garland, London - trafficking meth, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender I on Oct. 1.
• Shawn Lee Brewer, 44, Pine Ridge, Ky. - trafficking meth on Sept. 12.
• Jeremy Scott Cavins, 37, Annville - trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender I on Sept. 20.
• Joseph A. McNally, 41, Warner, Ga., and Derhonda Newberry, 40, Clovis, N.M. - trafficking meth, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, no registration plate, no/expired registration receipt and open alcoholic beverage container on July 7.
• Joseph Ryan Baker, 47, aka Joey Ryan Baker, London; Sonya Alberta Rogers, 38, aka Sonya Alberta Parks, Sonya Alberta Ooten, Sonya Alberta Neeley, and Sonya Alberta Brown, London; and Patricia Ann Hatton, 35, London - Baker is charged with trafficking meth, receiving stolen property over $500, resisting arrest and persistent felony offender I; Rogers and Hatton are charged with possession of meth; all three are charged with possession of drugs, all on Aug. 13.
• Kimberly Ann Croucher, 32, London - trafficking Fentanyl, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 21.
Those charged with possession of illicit drugs were:
• Douglas Wayne House, 51, London - possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Jan. 8, 2021.
• Jeffery Lee McDaniel, 52, Corbin - possession of Oxycodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Oct. 9.
• Kathleen J. Phillips, 26, Stanford, Ky. - possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Nov. 18.
• Audra Quinn Hunt, 39, aka Audra Quinn Hamm and Audra Quinn Sizemore, East Bernstadt - possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle on Sept. 11.
• Cathy Faith Mayfield, 45, aka Cathy Faith Moore, Cathy Faith Wilson, Cathy Faith Petrey, Corbin - possession of meth on Aug. 26.
• Justin Timothy Anders, 33, aka Timothy Justin Anders, London - possession of meth and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 26.
• Marty Wayne Stewart, 44, London - possession of Hydrocodone on Oct. 1.
• Destiny N. Hobbs, 19, McKee - possession of meth on July 11.
• John Isaac Davidson, 35, London - possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Dec. 5.
• Jonathan Tanner Allen, 34, Crab Orchard, Ky. - possession of Fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, failure to wear seat belt and careless driving on Sept. 23.
• Jamie Lee Riley, 41, possession of meth on Dec. 10.
• Paul Garrett Paugh, 36, London - possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, no brake lights and no insurance card on Aug. 21.
• Richard Jeffrey Rice, 63, East Bernstadt - possession of meth, driving under the influence and failure to give signal on Oct. 7.
• Heather Danielle Root, 36, Corbin - possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and public intoxication on July 9.
• Angela King, 55, Manchester; Ivy Rose Bryant, 30; and Vincent Edward King, 53, both of London - possession of meth on Oct. 1.
• Clovis Ashley Mayfield, 45, Keavy - possession of meth and Hydrocodone on Aug. 26.
• Timothy Carlo Simpson, 38, Corbin - possession of meth on June 6.
Others indicted include:
• Jacob T. Gordon, 29, Perryville, Ky. - possession of firearm by convicted felon, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, menacing, resisting arrest and persistent felony offender II on Oct. 23.
• Randy Travis Cunnigan, 36, Lily - possession of firearm by convicted felon, fleeing and evading police and failure to wear helmet on Nov. 28. Cunnigan is also charged with four separate indictments for flagrant non-support for four children, dating back to January 2005, May 2006, October 2018 and November 2018.
• Leonard D. Jones, 56, East Bernstadt - possession of firearm by convicted felon and persistent felony offender I on Dec. 27.
• Robert Earl Mason, 56, East Bernstadt - receiving stolen firearm and possession of meth on Sept. 9.
• Jeremy Scott Cavins, 37, Annville - possession of handgun by convicted felon and persistent felony offender I on Sept, 20.
• Ryan Chase Morgan, 36, London - possession of firearm by convicted felon on Jan. 11.
• Robert Earl Mason, 56, East Bernstadt - possession of firearm by convicted felon on Sept. 9.
• David William McWhorter, 41, flagrant non-support from Aug. 16, 2013.
• Dakota Austin Venable, 22, flagrant non-support from April 1, 2018.
• Angelica F. Monhollen, 22, flagrant non-support from May 1, 2018.
• Douglas Ray Mills, 54, flagrant non-support from May 1, 2007.
• Tabitha Anne Boes, 33, flagrant non-support from March 14, 2014.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
