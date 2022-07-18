An undercover drug investigation by Laurel Sheriff's officials went in another direction - a dangerous one - early Monday morning.
The situation took place at the Spur Oil, off of Livingston's Exit 49 in northern Laurel County overnight and ended early Monday morning.
Published reports state that the planned drug buy went sour when one of the persons involved held a gun on two other passengers inside a vehicle. All three were reportedly involved in the drug buy.
Prior to that, Sheriff's officials had tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver did not comply. Instead, the vehicle struck a Sheriff's cruiser — leading to a crash involving another Sheriff's cruiser.
The vehicle did stop at the Spur Oil parking lot just off Exit 49, where a man inside the vehicle refused to get out - instead holding a gun on the other two occupants.
A Spur Oil store manager said she arrived to work around 7 a.m. and within just minutes, was told to have all customers and employees go to the back of the store.
"We didn't know what was happening, except a man was refusing to get out of a car," she said. "They made us stay inside, then had all of us go to the back of the store."
The manager said there were approximately a dozen people - customers and employees - in the store at that time.
"It was pretty scary," she said. "We all came in to work at 7, and within a few minutes we're being told to get to the back of the store."
No information has yet been released by the Sheriff's Office on the number of arrests and charges of those involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.