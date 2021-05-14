Five people were arrested, including two on federal drug charges, Thursday after an investigation into a methamphetamine supply source for Laurel and Knox counties.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators said Harvey Couch of Beaver Dam, Kentucky and Amber Price of Harrisburg, Illinois were estimated to be moving 5 kilograms (11.02 pounds) of methamphetamine between Atlanta, Georgia and London and were reportedly also trafficking to Illinois, every two weeks.
Investigators arrested Price, 54, and Couch, 24, at a residence off Hopkins Cemetery Road Thursday as they arrived to collect drug proceeds, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release. They are facing federal DEA charges.
The investigation began after a traffic stop, initiated by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and supported by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the press release said. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office interdiction team of Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Justin Taylor led the investigation and a search warrant was executed at the residence off Hopkins Cemetery Road at the junction of McClure Bridge Road, approximately 7 miles south of London. That search resulted in the seizure of more than 10 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately $15,000.
As the investigation continued, investigators identified Price and Couch as the supply source and arrested them. During their arrest, investigators seized approximately $22,000 additionally from Price and Couch along with a small amount of methamphetamine.
Also arrested on Thursday was Brian Shively, 37, of Corbin. Investigators seized approximately 1/2 ounce of meth and approximately $4,000 from Shively, according to the press release. Shively was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
John Karr, 52, of Lily and Jody G. Melton, 35, of London were also arrested.
In total approximately $41,000 was seized in the investigation and arrest of the five.
Melton was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Karr was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
Laurel Sheriff’s investigators involved in this case included: Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Justin Taylor, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Maverick”, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Tommy Houston, and shift Sgt. John Inman.
Also assisting was the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Laurel Sheriff John Root stated that the “War on Drugs” continues in Laurel County. As the investigation continues more arrests are expected, the release said.
