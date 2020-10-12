Those wishing to vote in-person earlier than the November 3 Election Day can begin to do so Tuesday.
The Laurel County Clerk's office, which oversees election processes, released information regarding the various methods that voters can choose to cast their votes.
Those wishing to vote early in-person can do so on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Laurel County Annex on Broad Street, located directly behind the Laurel County Courthouse. Polls will remain open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Saturdays of Oct. 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Those wishing to cast their votes by mail must make their requests by Friday, Oct. 9. Ballot requests can be make online at govoteky.com. All ballots must be postmarked by November 3 or put in a drop-box at the Clerk's Office.
Those wishing to wait until the Nov. 3 Election Day will have several options to cast their votes.
Twelve voting locations throughout the county will be available. Voters can cast their votes at any of those locations, but must have their driver's license or personal identification with them.•
Voting sites for Nov. 3 are:
• North Laurel High School, 1300 East Hal Rogers Parkway
• South Laurel High School, 201 South Laurel Road
• Hunter Hills Elementary, 8325 South US 25, Corbin
• East Bernstadt Independent School, 229 School Street, East Bernstadt
• London-Laurel Optimist Complex, 383 Sinking Creek Road
• Bush Elementary, 1832 East Laurel Road
• Cold Hill Elementary, 4012 West Laurel Road
• Keavy Elementary, 598 West Ky. 312, Keavy
• Bush Masonic Hall Lodge, 63 Marydell Road
• McWhorter Fire Department, Station #2, 7290 Johnson Road
• Campground Elementary, 6800 Barbourville Road
• Crossroads Fire Department, 7274 Hwy. 490, East Bernstadt
Voting polls will open on Election Day, Nov. 3 at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
