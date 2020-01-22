Early Sunday pursuit involved multi-agencies

It took spike strips, three law enforcement agencies and a constable to get a reckless driver off the roadway early Sunday morning, but not before he posed a serious risk to police and other motorists.
Matthew Bryce Kolvek, 33, of North KY 1223 in Corbin, was first spotted traveling along US 25 by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Joey Robinson around 2 a.m. after noticing that the tan Ford Fuson was weaving on the roadway. The vehicle passed a vehicle in a section where the double yellow lines indicate a no passing zone.
That's when Robinson activated his emergency lights which set the pace for Kolvek to turn off his headlights and turn onto American Greeting Road, traveling in the wrong lane of traffic and nearly hitting a constable's vehicle head-on. Kolvek then turned onto West Cumberland Gap Parkway (US 25-E), running traffic lights, driving in the wrong lane and nearly hitting other vehicles before turning onto Adams Road.
Even then, he refused to stop for law enforcement, instead turning in a field on Adams Road and heading back toward the parkway (KY 770). At some point during the pursuit, Kolvek was seen throwing items from the vehicle.
By then, deputies had requested assistance from the Corbin City Police in deploying spike strips near the intersection of Adams Road and KY 770 to stop the vehicle. That maneuver was successful in stopping Kolvek, although the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that he had to be removed from his vehicle and struggled with police before being taken into custody. Kentucky State Police officers were also assisting in the pursuit.
Kolvek was determined to be under the influence as well as having numerous outstanding warrants. Further investigation indicates that the items tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit were illicit drugs.
Kolvek is now held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $5,000 cash bond on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle; reckless driving; second-degree wanton endangerment – police officer is victim; failure to signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; speeding more than 20 mph over the limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; resisting arrest; and tampering with physical evidence.
In addition, he was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging contempt of court for child support, on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot; giving officer false identifying information; and theft of identity of another without consent.
Assisting on the pursuit was: for Laurel County Sheriff's office -Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Shannon Jones, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler. Also assisting were Corbin City Police, Kentucky State Police, and Constable David Griffith.
