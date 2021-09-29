Early voting set for special election to fill Goforth's representative seat

The special election for the 89th State Representative seat vacated by the resignation of Robert Goforth is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
But voters in that district can vote early, at three locations in the Laurel area, according to the report from Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown to members of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
Brown was in attendance at Monday's meeting at which time he informed magistrates and Judge-Executive David Westerfield that voters in those three Laurel precincts would have the option to vote early.
"The early voting begins on Thursday [Oct. 28], Friday [Oct. 29] and Saturday [Oct. 30]," Brown said. "The voting precincts will be the Annex Building (on Broad Street), the C.D. Ward Masonic Lodge on School Street, and Crossroads Fire Department."
Magistrates also approved to accept the recommended tax rates for the Laurel County and East Bernstadt school districts. Westerfield emphasized that the school districts set the rates and the fiscal court only has to accept those recommendations, not approve them.
Laurel County school tax rates dropped from last year, while East Bernstadt's remained the same. Those rates for real property were 48.5 cents per $100, 48.5 cents per $100 for personal property and 46.3 centers per $100 for motor vehicles. East Bernstadt's rates, which apply only to those who reside in the East Bernstadt school district area, are 55.3 cents per $100 for real and personal property, while the motor vehicle tax rate s 45.7 cents per $100.
Gary McCowan was approved for hire as Assistant Road Foreman for the county, at a $40,000 annual salary, with a starting date of Oct. 11, 2021.
Also approved was a $1 an hour pay raise for two part time employees with the Section 8 program.
Westerfield added that the London-Laurel Rescue Squad was approved for $250,000 for a new truck to aid them in their endeavors as part of the Fire Protection & Emergency Services committee.
This month's meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court was changed until Monday, as their regular meeting date fell during the World Chicken Festival, with the courthouse being closed on the regular meeting date. The Laurel County Fiscal Court usually meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Exceptions are Thanksgiving Day and holidays that fall on those fourth Thursdays.
