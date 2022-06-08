Three seats on the East Bernstadt School board offered incumbents running unopposed, while two Laurel County board seats will be filled by newcomers.
Tuesday was the deadline to file for school board seats for both Laurel County school districts.
In the East Bernstadt race, current chair Jim Sutton and board members Trisha Mullins and Tom Caudel were unopposed in this year's race, ensuring them another term of the independent school.
However, neither of the two incumbents on the Laurel County board whose seats were up for election chose to seek another term. Phillip Bundy, who represents District 1, did not file for re-election leaving voters the choice of Tony Krahenbuhl or Teton Juh-Rawn Napier for their vote in November. District 3 board representative John Begley also did not seek another term, leaving his seat open for candidates Michael Nelson Jones and Brice Hicks to fill the vacancy.
School board terms are staggered terms of four years, with elections every two years.
