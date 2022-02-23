As one of her last actions as Family Resource Center director at East Bernstadt Independent School, Reghan Hedrick presented the proposal for a grant to continue and enhance programs for families and students.
Hedrick, who has served at East Bernstadt FRC for over a year, has taken a position in the Gear Up program at another school. But before she pursued a new job, she presented the plan for the FRYSC grant that includes eight components and an option to further accent the role of the FRYSC for East Bernstadt students. The proposal would cover the time frame of July 2022 through June 2024.
Several of those focused on the younger children not yet enrolled in school, such as visiting families and informing them of community events, library programs and child care options to help with child development. Another is the Families in Training program for children from birth to age 3 that includes hosting an open house and family visits. Afterschool care for all students was another avenue of the grant proposal, as was participation with the Laurel County ASAP in Family Matters programs and being involved with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library that encourages reading and learning.
Health services and referrals were also on the list, with Hedrick stating that working with the Elgin organization for dental care, proper sleep and nutrition and participation in National Bullying Prevention Month in that category, and focusing on College and Career Navigation for middle school students.
"This would include activities for middle school students and informing parents on how to pay for college," Hedrick said.
Other areas of the grant application included mental health services by addressing needs to families, having a "safe space" or "safe person" for students, participation in Red Ribbon Week with Laurel County ASAP for discouraging drug and alcohol usage. The option was the Basic Needs aspect, in which Hedrick recommended keeping a clothing closet and maintaining the usual Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets and Christmas gifts.
In other actions, board members heard from Principal Susan Elza, who said the school's academic team would participate in the yearly tournament on March 19. Elza added that the 3rd nine week grading period would end last week and that the 4th term would host mid-term exams on March 19.
Other actions included:
• Appointed board member Trisha Mullins to the Calendar Committee Representative;
• Reviewed the attendance report, with Superintendent Vicki Jones stating that the Test to Stay program continues to be an asset for keeping staff and students in school.
• Accepted resignations of Hedrick as FRC director, Sandy Roberts as academic interventionist, Ashley Hobbs as special education teacher, and Kathy Hensley as teacher. Rachel Sims was approved for hire as a teacher. Those positions, with the exception of Hedrick, will be effective at the end of the school year.
• Approved closeout of contractors for the construction project.
• Discussed replacement of heat pump in the middle school library.
• Changed the March board meeting from the usual second Thursday of the month to Tuesday, March 8.
