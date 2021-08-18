East Bernstadt BOE discusses paid quarantine leave for all employees

During their monthly meeting on Monday, the East Bernstadt Independent School Board of Education has chosen to take a closer look at the Kentucky Board of Education’s District Employee Quarantine Leave regulation that was passed by the state board of education earlier this month.
KBE passed an emergency quarantine leave regulation on August 5, stating that each district shall provide paid quarantine leave to eligible employees. Under this emergency regulation, the quarantine leave cannot be used if the employee is diagnosed as having an active COVID-19 infection, it is only for those employees quarantined and only for those employees who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The regulation gives some discretion to local districts that may require action by the board, such as determining if an employee can fulfill their job remotely or requiring an employee test negative before COVID-19 before returning to work.
“We did this last year but it was different last year,” said Superintendent Vicki Jones. “Under these guidelines, if we sign this, it will allow the board to grant days to individuals that are quarantined but the stipulation is they get the quarantine paid days if they’ve had the vaccination.”
Jones went on to say that, by signing this regulation, those employees who have not been vaccinated would be required to use their sick days for quarantine and would not receive this emergency leave.
“I’m getting a little concerned about the fact that we’re going to treat the vaccinated different from the unvaccinated,” board member Lucas Joyner said.
“Do we feel comfortable treating people differently,” he continued. “Because they’ve made a conscious decision to be unvaccinated, are we going to treat them differently than the ones who have chosen to be vaccinated?”
“I guess what Lucas is asking is that can we as a board offer it to all employees, not just the vaccinated employees,” board member Mequeil Storm asked.
“We can do, as a board, we can grant emergency days,” Jones said. “We already grant three to employees for different situations, such as death in the family. A lot of districts don’t do that but East Bernstadt has always done that.”
After some discussion, the board made the decision to table the resolution until next month’s meeting to ask the board attorney, Larry Bryson, for further guidance on the emergency leave.
“I think he needs to understand what we’re concerned about before we make any decisions,” Joyner said.
Board members voted to keep the property tax rate the same, at 53.4 cents per $100 assessed value on personal property tax, despite an error that means the district may have to refund a company nearly $200,000.
“If we want to generate the same amount of money, we would have to raise property taxes to almost a dollar,” Jones said. “But that’s because there was an error, we shouldn’t have collected that money. It was an error from their accountant.”
Board members agreed they did not want to raise the tax rate any higher. Members also agreed to keep the motor vehicle tax rate the same as years past, at 45.7 percent, based on $100 assessed value.
Also on Monday night, District Technology Coordinator/CIO Mike Burns updated the board on current data security within the district. Burns noted that the district works hard to ensure that information is kept safe for all students and staff. The district has also made use of a new network monitoring system to ensure all data is secure.
“Mr. Burns is a wonderful, wonderful person to be in charge of all of the technology,” Jones said. “Not only the security side but just keeping everything going in these last few years. He’s been worth his weight in gold. We could not have done the online had he not been ahead of the game and had us ready and going, no matter what we decide to buy he’s like ‘I can do it’ and he does it. And sometimes I wonder how because he has a lot of equipment to mange but he does an awesome job. So, thank you Mr. Burns.”
East Bernstadt Principal Susan Elza updated the board on curriculum and assessments going on within the school.
“Teachers are creating or have already created their Google classroom and those students who are being quarantined, they are recording their lessons so students have access to that,” Elza said. “We’ve been collecting books in the office to send home to students who need them and devices, as well.”
Teachers are recording lessons to be put online for students who must be quarantined.
“I know that’s a lot to ask of our teachers but we had that discussion before school started and we felt like that was the right thing to do for our students,” Jones said. “They knew it was going to be hard but they agreed to keep them from falling further behind, it was important to just do it like we did last year with online learning if they were at home on quarantine.”
Elza said that teachers at all grade levels are currently administering pre-assessments to determine where students are after last year’s online learning.
“They have had a lot of in and out and been virtual but that’s what the teachers are doing right now, they are doing pre-assessments to see where they are at,” Elza said. “To see where they need to work to fill those gaps and meet those needs and that takes a little while to assess in all the different areas, in reading and math and all that.”
The district has also hired two tutors to help gets students caught back up and may even look at hiring additional tutoring help once those assessments are completed.
“Based on what we find out with our data, we may have to add more,” Jones said. “We will also consider after-school tutoring at some point in the year, as well.”
Preschool students at East Bernstadt Independent School will be returning next week with a full roster.
“It’s going to be completely full,” Jones said. “So, we’ll add 60 more kids next week.”
