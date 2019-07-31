East Bernstadt BOE gives superintendent exemplary rating in evaluation 

East Bernstadt Independent superintendent Vicki Jones was given an exemplary rating by the East Bernstadt school board during her superintendent evaluation last week. Jones has been the superintendent of the school since 2012.
"We prepared another superintendent evaluation -- which we're required to do every year by mandate," said school board member Lucas Joyner. "We have given Ms. Jones an exemplary score on all seven leadership categories. We're just continually impressed by her efforts to take on as many roles as she does and to do so much for our school and our students and the staff and the teachers and everyone involved."
These leadership categories are:
— Strategic Leadership -- ensuring that students who graduate are globally competitive in high school and prepared for life in the 21st century.
— Instructional Leadership -- where the superintendent builds and supports a system committed to shared values and beliefs focused on teaching and learning, where performance gaps are systematically eliminated and every student graduates ready for high school.
— Cultural Leadership -- requiring understanding by the superintendent of the role a school system's culture has on the performance of all schools.
— Human Resource Leadership -- ensuring the school district is a professional learning community with processes and systems in place that result in recruitment, induction, support, evaluation, development and retention of a highly effective, diverse staff.
— Managerial Leadership -- ensuring that the school district has processes and systems in place for budgeting, staffing, problem-solving, communicating expectations and scheduling that organize the work if the district and give priority to student learning and safety.
— Collaborative Leadership -- in concert with the local board of education, the superintendent designs structures and processes that result in broad community engagement with support for and ownership of the district vision.
— Influential Leadership -- promoting the success of teaching and learning by understanding, responding to and influencing the larger political, social, economic, legal ethical and cultural context.
The performance levels consist of:
— Exemplary: Exceeds the standard
— Accomplished: Meets the standard
— Developing: Makes growth toward meeting the standard
— Growth Required: Area(s) required to be addressed in the Professional Growth Plan
The East Bernstadt Independent school board released a statement regarding Jones' evaluation:
"The East Bernstadt Independent School District Board of Education is pleased to announce that Mrs. Vicki Jones received an exemplary rating in all seven leadership standards as part of her annual superintendent evaluation. The Board looks forward to seeing achievement and progress as the district and Mrs. Jones take the next step toward overall growth and success."
Following the evaluation, the school board asked Jones if she would like to serve as superintendent for four more years, following the end of her current contract on June 30, 2020.
"We would like to extend your contract, do a new contract, for four more years starting July 1, 2020," said school board member Jim Sutton. "In that contract, setting your salary to $135,000 for those four years remaining on your contract."
Jones graciously accepted the offer.
"I would love to continue working here. I consider it a great honor to be a part of East Bernstadt," she said. "I'm really glad that you've entrusted it to me, and yes, I'd love to work here for the next four years. And I do thank you all for the great evaluation and the new contract."
In other actions, the East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education:
— Confirmed the current progress of the school renovation. The project, which was projected at $2.4 million, provides the school with a new roof, new tiling, ADA-accessible bathrooms and water fountains, a new HVAC system, and other updates. According to representatives from Hacker Brothers Inc., the company responsible for the renovation, the school should be ready to resume classroom activities by the end of this week.
— Confirmed a budget of $2,789,84. A large portion of the budget is comprised of the construction grant, however, the board assured that the school is doing well financially. In addition, East Bernstadt Independent accepted a government grant for $26,000.
— Approved annual documents such as the personal pay/salary schedule, KSBA policy/procedures and legal service, KDE district funding assurances and the 2019 safety/emergency procedures plan.
— Declared surplus out of a tractor, two mowers, a push mower and school bus #25. As surplus, these items will be put up for auction. The equipment is taking up space while going unused. Bus #25 is a short bus that was used for preschool students. Planning to incorporate preschool students onto the other buses -- with an additional adult supervising, bus #25 will no longer be needed.
