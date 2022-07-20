Preparations for the upcoming school year are well underway at East Bernstadt Independent School.
Board members heard from school administrators regarding actions taken and new laws passed during last week’s monthly meeting in the Gene Allen Administrative Building.
Superintendent Vicki Jones said the school would still participate in the “Test to Stay” program for COVID and that ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief).
“Masks are not mandated, but we do have some that still wear them,” Jones said. “We still do the prevention strategy — they have to be fever free and we stress using hand sanitizer and using their own headphones. If they are diagnosed with COVID, we use preventive measures for other students.”
Although COVID cases had been decreasing, a new strain has emerged which could cause problems in the near future.
“The nurses that we’ve talked to have said this new strain is very contagious, so we may have to go back to wearing masks,” Jones continued.
Board members also discussed the new law allowing students from other districts to enroll in the school of their choice. However, while many of those transferring students do so for athletic purposes, board members re-iterated that transfer students involved in athletics are mandated to “sit out” for one full academic year.
East Bernstadt 4th and 5th graders will also be offered a new program this upcoming school year — Bible Release Time, in conjunction with East Bernstadt First Baptist Church.
Board member Trisha Mullins, who is also secretary at FBC-East Bernstadt, said the program had been quite successful for other schools choosing to participate in the program. Funded through the Elgin Foundation, students are offered a one-hour session with interdenominational curriculum and materials to teach the Bible. Under the agreement with Elgin and the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1952, students can be released during the school day to receive religious instruction under three conditions: 1. Students must have written permission from their parent/guardian to participate; 2. Any religious instruction must be held off the school premises for no longer than one hour; and 3. Government funds cannot be used for the religious based program.
Mullins said several other schools had been participating the program, which provides fun activities based on establishing character and morals. Students enrolled in the program will be supervised by adults from the time they leave school to the time they return. Volunteers involved with the program are required to have background checks and be approved by the church and school.
Mullins added that those schools which have been involved have reported better behavior from participating students. Respect for others and moral character improvement were two qualities she said school administrators have reported since involvement in the program.
Several new positions and staff were also approved by board members. Reba Moore was approved as school psychologist. Jones said Moore had previously worked at East Bernstadt School for “eight or nine years” and could now work it into her schedule to serve there again. Also approved was the addition of a Reading Interventionist as a full-time position.
East Bernstadt students will continue to receive dental services from the Elgin Foundation.
“We’ve had them for several years now,” Jones explained. “We transport them to the dentist office with Elgin reimbursing us for the costs. Then they assist with any treatments.”
In other actions, board members approved:
• Food service vendors — Little Cesaer’s Pizza for pizza and Pepsi Cola Company for bottled water
• Redhead Oil for motor vehicle fuel for the 2022-2023 academic year. Jones added that the 2% discount formerly credited was no longer an option as gas prices continue to rise
• Offer American Fidelity insurance to employees as a flex plan with the school district paying half of the dental plan for school employees only.
The East Bernstadt School Board typically meets the second Thursday of each month. Board members are: Jim Sutton, chair; Tom Caudel, Trisha Mullins, Lucas Joyner and Mequeil Storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.