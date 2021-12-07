Photos by Nita Johnson
After a year's absence, the East Bernstadt Christmas parade returned this year, complete with sirens, lights and Santa Claus. The parade was cancelled last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was welcomed back on Saturday evening by a crowd of people lining the area from School Street along the block of KY 390 and back to its starting point by East Bernstadt Independent School. The parade include Laurel Sheriff's vehicles, Crossroads and East Bernstadt fire departments, and several more participants.
