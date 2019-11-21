Last Thursday the East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education considered contracting behavioral health services and the implementation of a booster club during its regular monthly meeting.
Angela Brewer, Michelle Smith and Hannah Robers of Second Mile Behavioral Health approached the board to offer case management services for students.
"We're based on Matthew 5:41 which says 'if a man tells you to go one mile, you go two,'" opened Smith. She explained that Second Mile offers therapy, substance abuse treatments, assessments and parenting classes, among other services. Currently, Second Mile has six case managers and eight community support associates.
"A lot of these kids don't have a father-figure at home, so our community support associates take these kids out to a place like a park and just give them boys a positive role model. That's something a lot of them don't get. Watching a movie is a big deal a lot of times," said Smith. She noted that, of their community support associates, two are men -- one of whom is retired from the military.
"Our main focus is to strengthen our communities," added Brewer. "We have several families in our communities in need and don't know how to get that assistance. We kind of act as that liaison to give them utilities or programs out there you just don't hear about without getting those connections."
In projects currently unrelated to East Bernstadt Independent, Second Mile is working on putting together $2,000 worth of Thanksgiving boxes and preparing for an Angel Tree to provide gifts and clothing to needy children.
The service will not replace the Youth Service Center, Comp Care or Intrust, and will be no cost to the school district of East Bernstadt chooses to accept the offer. However, services are billed to the child's medical card, therefore the service is only available to kids who have a medical card.
"As we all know, these issues are growing and there's a bigger need today than 10 years ago for these services," said East Bernstadt Superintendent Vicki Jones. London City lawyer Larry Bryson added that a lot of grandparents are taking care of children now and need all the help they can get.
The East Bernstadt Independent school board will make a decision regarding the offer from Second Mile Behavioral Health at a later date.
Board member Lucas Joyner proposed setting up a booster club, where businesses could donate funds and that cash could go to whichever of the school's teams needs it the most.
"I've been contacted by several parents that are wanting uniforms, matching shoes, all the things that require a single team through their team fundraising," said Joyner. "I want to make it so there is a more unified fundraising effort so we can reach out to business and instead of saying 'just the basketball team wants to be sponsored,' we can say 'all the teams want a full sponsorship.'"
He explained that, with this system, sponsorship funding will go towards teams who might be in need of financial help as opposed to teams who might earn thousands of dollars each year.
"If we can unify and make it better on some of the smaller groups, it would be beneficial to everybody. We think there are some opportunities to provide some things these kids might not get that will make them feel as important as they should feel," said Joyner.
According to Bryson, a booster club has to exist as its own legal entity. Several regulations must be followed before the club can exist. The board will discuss the booster club further once its establishment has proceeded along with the necessary protocols.
In other actions, the East Bernstadt Board of Education:
-- Approved the SFCC 2020 Offer of Assistance for $3,799. This grant, which is matched by the school, provides funds that go towards new technologies such as iPads and MacBooks to help enrich the learning environment.
-- Announced a district attendance of 95.45%. Smallwood's third-grade class had the highest average attendance at 97.29%.
-- Confirmed the end of the second nine-weeks midterm was Friday, with report cards going home Monday. The board is working out how to honor students who received proficient or distinguished on KPREP.
-- Confirmed the dates for upcoming events. The first of December sees the second MAP benchmark for students. Wednesday, December 18 will see the Sing-A-Long event, beginning for morning preschoolers through third-graders at 9 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. for afternoon preschoolers and grades four through eight.
-- Announced a balance of $1,496,606.78 at the end of October. The school plans to use the remaining ~$300,000 of the construction fund, which paid for the recent classroom renovations, to put towards library furniture and a new board office.
