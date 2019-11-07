Laurel Sheriff John Root provided a Sheriff's deputy and detective to conduct a drug education/ school safety program at East Bernstadt Elementary School recently. Pictured is School Resource Officer Deputy Brad Mink along with D.A.R.E. Instructor Detective Kyle Gray who conducted the program in conjunction with the national Red Ribbon Week, which is a stay drug free pledge week. Topics included drug problems.solutions, bullying and school violence prevention.
