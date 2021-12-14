Having experienced the devastation of a tornado first-hand, the East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue knew the initial needs of victims of the weekend tornado that struck western Kentucky.
So, they posted on their Facebook page that they were collecting totes and tarps to be taken to Mayfield.
"Within five minutes of posting that on our Facebook page, we had people at the firehouse with donations," said East Bernstadt Fire Chief Darren Pennington. "People brought a lot of stuff and we left here with a trailer full."
Pennington said the donations kept coming in throughout Saturday and three members of the fire department left around 4 a.m. Sunday with a trailer load of totes, tarps and water.
"We've been through this ourselves and two of the things that we heard the most was totes and tarps," he said. "When all your belongings are scattered in a field and your house is gone, you need something to put things in. People need something to put their photos, jewelry, medicine and other small things in."
Those items were welcomed wholeheartedly, Pennington said.
"It was just the day after and things were still confusing," he continued. "They went right into the heart of Mayfield and started distributing things out. They hadn't gotten things set up yet - we know ourselves that right after a tornado, everyone is still in shock and trying to set things up so our guys just went out and handed items out to the people directly."
The utter devastation of Mayfield was one that brings back horrible memories for the East Bernstadt troupe of the May tornado of 2012 that took the lives of six East Bernstadt residents, injured dozens more and destroyed numerous homes and businesses.
"We know what they're going through out there and we wanted to help. We've been to Tennessee to help with the fires they had there and the tornado," Pennington continued. "We try to help anyone that's within a day's drive because we've experienced this ourselves."
Besides the totes and tarps, Pennington said the fire department members assisted victims in other ways.
"They just jumped in and helped people cut trees from their driveways or whatever help they could," he said. "We have some Amish men that went with us to Tennessee from the Crossroads Fire Department and they're very good at building. They stayed and helped put roofs back on houses. We just try to do whatever we can to help."
Those efforts were greatly appreciated by the people in that area, he added.
"They were super grateful and happy for the help, especially so soon after the tornado hit," he said.
Pennington said he is grateful for the quick response of those who donated supplies, and is thinking of sponsoring a toy drive to ensure that the children affected will have Christmas presents.
"There are several other places that are collecting stuff - the London Fire Department is collecting socks and other items so if they don't get a truck load, we will donate to them," he said. "We don't want to take away from what anyone else is doing. We can take our trailer and go back or we can support other groups. We just know the people over there are needing things and we will help."
