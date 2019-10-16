The East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education met Thursday evening to touch on the meaning and implications of the 2019 KPREP Data Report. East Bernstadt's middle school ranked 8 out of 319 middle schools in the state. With reading specifically, the middle school ranked 3.
The new KPREP data grades schools on a five-star scale, with five-star being the highest. KPREP is broken down into the categories of "proficiency," "separate academic indicator," "growth," "transition readiness" and "graduation." The elementary school and the middle school at East Bernstadt Independent both achieved a four-star ranking. Proficiency refers to how well students did on math and English. The separate academic indicator composes scores in science, social studies and writing. Growth is a score given for having students who performed higher than they had the previous year.
For elementary schools, a one-star ranking is given to schools with an overall grade of 0-46.9; 47.0-58.9 for two-star; 59.0-70.9 for three-star; 71.0-78.9 for four-star; and 79.0 or higher for five-star. Star gradings are different for middle schools. To get one-star, the school must have a proficiency of 0-51.9; 52.0-58.9 for two-star; 59.0-66.9 for three-star; 67.0-73.9 for four-star; and 79.0 or more for five-star.
Scorings in proficiency, academic indicator, and growth are determined as very low, 0-50.9; low, 51.0-66.9; medium, 67.9-76.9; high, 77.0-89.9; and very high, 90.0 or more.
East Bernstadt Independent elementary school's overall score was 72.7. Its proficiency indicator was 83.1 -- high. The separate academic indicator was 78.5 -- high. Finally, the growth indicator was 58 -- medium.
The middle school had an overall score of 72.2. Its proficiency indicator was 85.1 -- high; seperate academic indicator at 83.2 -- very high; and growth indicator at 51.2 -- medium.
"We went up in everything and we were above the state average," said Superintendent Vicki Jones. According to the school board, East Bernstadt Independent did well overall. While the school is in a good place, KPEP's new grading system leads to concerns that it may make schools look worse than how well they're doing.
Out of 723 elementary schools in the state, East Bernstadt Independent's elementary school is ranked 143 with a four-star grading. Board member Lucas Joyner said this is an excellent rank, but it may not look great to the average parent. He also worried that a school that gets proficient or above multiple years in a row might not rank well because they might not receive as many growth points.
"To my understanding, is there no real benefit to getting a great rating on these scores? Because the next year, you can't get the growth points," Joyner said.
"There's a lot of different ways you can get to a five-star rating," said Jones. "You can get points from the number of kids determined proficient in the various core subjects. Your proficiency can drop, but your growth can go up. KPREP tells us to be cautious in looking at the five stars as just five stars. You have to break each school down by those different indicators to see where each kid is."
Jones continued, stating that a school's star-rating is composed of numerous facets. The KPREP assessment, she said, can be used to see how each student is performing on an individual level.
"That's why you cannot compare schools like this," said Amy Brown, the chief financial officer of East Bernstadt Independent. Different schools have a different number of students made up of different demographics and backgrounds. The board agreed that it would be unfair to compare every school in the state as if they are all on the same footing.
"What really matters is that teacher in the classroom looking at her 24 students, grading those assessments at the end of the day and determining if each child knows the content," said Jones.
In other actions, the East Bernstadt Independent school board:
— Announced recent and upcoming key dates. The first parent-teacher conference was held on October 2. The first nine weeks ended October 9, with report cards sent out October 14. The Fall Carnival is November 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The turkey dinner will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the live auction from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fall break is from October 17 through 18.
— Confirmed a September balance of $1,599,757.02.
— Announced that Susan Elza, East Bernstadt Independent's Gear Up academic specialist, was promoted to principal. The Sentinel-Echo will return with a feature story on Elza in a later issue. East Bernstadt Independent also announced the resignation of Misty Head, a contractor for psychological testing.
