A somber meeting was held by the East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education Thursday, Feb. 13. Following the passing of board chairmen Gene Allen on Jan. 27, members of the school board officially recognized a board vacancy and elected a board chairman and vice-chairman.
"This is the first time this has ever been done this way with us," said board member Jim Sutton. "It's left up to the board to elect a new chairman. And it has to be advertised in the paper and on the school website for at least two weeks before we can close off that position. We've got 60 days to make a decision."
Board member Lucus Joyner added that, if 60 days pass without the vacancy filled, the state government will step in to select a member.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 (today) is the final day advertisement for the position is open. Following that date, the board can interview applicants. Board member Tom Caudill proposed a tentative date of Tuesday, Mar. 3 to hold a closed-session meeting to interview applicants.
Caudill also motioned to promote Sutton from vice-chairman to chairman of the board. In response to the unanimous agreement of the board, Sutton removed his glasses to wipe tears from his face, stating, "I said I wasn't going to cry."
After a brief moment for the board to regain composure, Joyner motioned to nominate Caudill as the vice-chairman of the board, for serving the board the longest behind Sutton and the late Allen. He, too, was unanimously elected.
Following was a request from David Jackson, president of Hacker Brothers, Inc., regarding a new board office planned for construction on the East Bernstadt Independent campus. Initially, the board office was to go over a plot of land discovered to have soil not ideal for development. When a nearby property with better soil opened up, East Bernstadt Independent purchased it to use as the site for the board office. This alteration in planning, Jackson said, requires new steps to be taken to retain legality.
"Well, according to 702 KAR 4160, that caused a couple of little triggers in there and KDE said 'time-out, this doesn't line up,'" Jackson explained. "However, KDE will consider an exception if you can demonstrate fiscal soundness, continuity, other items. So, the week before last, we had a really nice conversation with Mr. Dunbar at KDE, and he said they would consider an exception to the KAR if East Bernstadt does a new BG1 because you purchased the site."
For the board office plans to move forward, the East Bernstadt Independent school board agreed to request a waiver from KDE.
Finally, the Family Resource and Youth Service Center's (FYRSC) coordinator and secretary -- Aleshia Young and Mary Lewis respectively -- reported on the success of the FRYSC program. Every two years, the school board needs to approve a grant funded by the state to continue the operation of FRYSC. The current grant funded the program from 2018 through 2019 for $54,698.
Since the last grant, FRYSC has serviced around 230 students in need of clothing, shoes, school supplies and personal hygiene products. These items are all donated or purchased by members of FRYSC.
With the help of the Backpack Program of Laurel County, the program distributes food bags to 50 students each week. In collaboration with volunteers from local churches and law enforcement, over a hundred children and their families received Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets.
Additionally, FRYSC collaborates with Elgin Dental to provide dental screenings for East Bernstadt Independent students. Young said that dental costs are covered by Elgin dental if a student's insurance doesn't cover them.
The East Bernstadt Independent school board made a motion to sign the FRSYC program grant.
In other actions, the board:
- Announced a balance of 1,273,321.96 for January;
- Announced an attendance of 94.79 percent for December, with Bayleigh Waddle's middle school class having the highest attendance at 96.77 percent;
- Announced that parent-teacher conferences will be on Feb. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;
- Announced that East Bernstadt Independent will be hosting an archery tournament from Mar. 6 through Mar. 7; and
- Discussed the possibility of charging admission for East Bernstadt Independent's baseball and softball games. Adults only would be charged at admissions of $3. The money will go towards the baseball and softball teams.
