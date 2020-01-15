East Bernstadt Independent looks at audit, honors board members

The East Bernstadt Independent school board meeting on Thursday saw a look at yearly items, such as the school audit and the GEAR UP review. With January being Board Member Appreciation Month, the meeting also honored the school board members, some of which have served the board for numerous decades.
Auditors Madgel Miller and Wallace Smallwood of Cloyd and Associates once again presented the audit. The audit was finished in November and provided a look at the overall balance of the East Bernstadt school district.
"You have an increase overall of a million five positive in your fund balance," said Miller. "That's a good thing. In a small school district, where it's hard to make money at, you've got a lot of things you have to do to keep your fund balance growing every year, that's a good thing. I've seen larger districts that don't have that increase. East Bernstadt's doing really well."
The school made around $91,000 in the 2019 year off of sports events, concessions and fundraisers. That same money, according to the audit, went back towards helping the students through various necessities -- such as Chromebooks, iPads, new Smartboards, etc.
The audit lists the debt accrued by the Kentucky School Boards Insurance Trust (KSBIT) as $51,000. KSBIT was a trust plan that left Kentucky schools indebted after going defunct in 2013. With East Bernstadt Independent needing to pay $25,000 a year, there remain just two more payments plus an additional $1,000 before KSBIT is paid off.
East Bernstadt Independent Principal Susan Elza and GEAR UP program service coordinator presented the yearly GEAR UP review. GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is a seven-year college and career-readiness program helping students plan and prepare for higher education.
The program provides a federally funded grant managed by Berea College. As stated on the GEAR UP newsletter, the grant allows for the "purchase of educational enhancement materials and provide a wide range of free services for the students. This may include purchasing technology equipment, supplemental resource materials for classroom instruction, providing in-school tutoring, conducting workshops for students/parents, bringing in guest speakers/community programs, visiting college campuses or other appropriate field trips, and providing mentoring for students."
GEAR UP funding for the 2019-2020 year is $73,000. East Bernstadt Independent uses that funding for trips to Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University and programs such as the 8th Grade Reality Store and the Dollars and Sense Program for fourth and fifth-grade classes. The two programs mentioned above teach students college planning and fiscal responsibility.
For board member appreciation, East Bernstadt Superintendent Vicki Jones presented certificates to each member. Classrooms throughout the school wrote letters, made gifts and gave candies to show appreciation for the board.
"It's a privilege to get up and stand right here to recognize this board," said Jones. "They've gone above and beyond to help the school. To sit in such a nice facility was a vision they had years ago. I can't say enough about what a privilege it is for them to work in this community and care about the kids enough to make the hard decisions."
Gene Allen is the longest-serving member of the board, having been part of it for 54 years. As part of the ongoing construction of a new Board Office building on the East Bernstadt Independent campus, the board room will honor Allen with its name of "Gene Allen Board Room." In front of the new board room will be a mural recounting Allen's history with the school.
Jim Sutton is the second-longest serving member, going on his 30th year with the school board. Following is Tom Caudill at 21 years, Mequeil Storm with eight and Lucas Joyner at three.
In other actions, the East Bernstadt School Board:
— Reported a balance of $1.5 million in the December treasurer's report.
—Drafted a placeholder budget for the 2020-2021 school year. The budget as it is currently is under development and will be touched upon further in a later school board meeting.
— Reported an overall school attendance of 94.80 percent.
— Tabled the discussion of a booster club. The booster club was an idea to help provide funding for various East Bernstadt athletic programs and clubs. It was determined fundraising through the PTO would be more efficient.
— Created a position for a part-time special education teacher.
— Hired Blake Reed, formerly a substitute teacher at Keavy Elementary, as a fourth and fifth-grade science teacher.
