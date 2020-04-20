The East Bernstadt Board of Education met via video conference last week, planning to continue at-home education for students amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
The board approved the amended school calendar for 2019-2020, which -- if Governor Andy Beshear requests that school ends on May 1 -- allows schools to end the year when the required hours are met based on Senate Bill 177. The school year and all NTI work would end on May 1 with the school being in session for students for 163 days and a total of 1,073 hours.
East Bernstadt Principal Susan Elza reported the school has almost completed the third week of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI.) This is in reference to the at-home education students. Elza explained that teachers have been meeting with their classes using video conferencing. Completed work has been turned in this week and the next three weeks of work has been picked up. Elza expressed her gratitude for the outstanding job the students, staff and parents have done to make the NTI days successful.
Superintendent Vicki Jones recognized all staff and students for all their hard work during the NTI Days. She complimented staff for continuing to meet the needs of the students through continued instruction and the meal program. East Bernstadt Independent cafeteria workers have prepared over 10,000 meals, the majority of which being delivered by bus drivers and assistants. Jones praised the students, staff and parents for the team effort our school community has shown.
Additionally, the board to consider signed a resolution for Senate Bill 177, which relates to Emergency Days due to COVID-19. Any faculty and staff who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are taking care of someone diagnosed with COVID-19 will be granted Emergency Days for at-home stay.
The East Bernstadt Independent school board agreed to continue to hold meetings via video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in Senate Bill 150.
In other actions, the East Bernstadt Board of Education:
— Approved the school calendar and bell schedule for 2020-2021. School will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Students would be in class for 6 hours and 35 minutes each day.
— Amended BG 18-294 project to include New Board Office on the amended Construction Manager Contract Agreement and the amended Architect Agreement per KDE Approval letter dated March 3, 2020
— Reported on personnel action that had taken place since the last meeting. Kailyn Smith has resigned as teacher at the completion of this year’s contract. The board approved Superintendent Jones to hire five non-certified substitutes for the 2020-2021 school year.
