East Bernstadt man arraigned on charges related to dog abuse video  

An East Bernstadt man arrested last week in connection to a video of a dog being abused that went viral locally was arraigned Friday on several charges.
Toby Glen Harrison, 18, appeared in Laurel District Court for the arraignment, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf concerning charges of two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog/cat.
Harrison was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department into a Snapchat video that had been screen recorded and shared across Facebook Wednesday. In the video, a dog can be seen being punched in its face by a male subject.
The dog was found Wednesday morning by Quinn Sizemore, who said she recognized the dog from the video because it was a stray she had been feeding over the past several days before the incident occurred.
Sizemore located the dog near her home on her property. She said during an interview with the Sentinel-Echo Wednesday evening that the dog had been “badly, badly stabbed and beaten.” Sizemore attempted to take the dog to a veterinarian for treatment, but it allegedly died before arriving.
A press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department also stated that the dog had numerous stab wounds.
The dog was later transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for an examination to help determine the specific cause of death.
A preliminary hearing for Harrison has been set for Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. If the judge presiding over the case determines that there is probable cause that a crime was committed, the case will be sent on to the grand jury where prosecutors will attempt to indict Harrison on his charges.
His $10,000 cash bond remained unchanged Friday. He currently still remains jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
A 17-year-old male from Laurel County has also been charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and a torture of a dog or cat offense. Law enforcement will not release the name because he is a juvenile, though they did confirm that he has been transported to the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County.
An investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be possible.
