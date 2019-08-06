East Bernstadt man to face grand jury for charges in connection to dog's abuse, death

An East Bernstadt man facing multiple charges in connection to a video of a dog being abused that went viral locally will have his case presented to a Laurel County grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Toby Glen Harrison, 18, was arrested Aug. 1 following an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department into a Snapchat video that had been screen recorded and shared across Facebook the day before. In the video, a dog can be seen being punched in its face by a male subject. The dog was allegedly later found dead.
Harrison appeared in Laurel District Court for Tuesday’s hearing, where the chief investigating officer, Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore, provided testimony before the court.
According to Sizemore, multiple witnesses were interviewed during the course of the investigation. However, only two of the “nine or 10” people interviewed stated that Harrison was the one who killed the dog. And of those two, only one stated they physically saw Harrison allegedly commit the act.
“One of the juvenile witnesses saw him stab the dog,” said Sizemore.
Following its death, the dog was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for an examination to help determine the specific cause of death, which Harrison stated during his testimony was from stab wounds.
There were allegedly two knives used, but neither has been located by police.
Harrison also confirmed that no warrants have yet been obtained to search Harrison’s home in an attempt to find the weapons that were allegedly used or clothes that he may have been wearing at the time the incident occurred. Police have seized two cellphones and performed searches of both, neither of which had any further evidence concerning the dog’s death.
The witness who claims to have seen Harrison stab the dog is also the same male subject that is shown in the video punching the dog, according to Sizemore. That subject’s name has not been formally released because he is 17 years old, though he also currently faces charges in connection to the incident.
Harrison’s attorney, Conrad Cessna, argued that he did not believe that the one lone statement was enough to find probable cause that Harrison committed the crimes he’s being charged with.
“There was one statement from one individual who has also been charged and we saw commit a crime on video,” said Cessna.
Following Tuesday’s testimony, Judge John Chappell, who presided over the hearing, ruled that the case showed probable cause to be presented to the grand jury, where prosecutors will seek to indict Harrison on the charges.
The next meeting of the Laurel County grand jury to return indictments is set for Aug. 16.
Cessna provided a statement to the Times-Tribune following Judge Chappell’s ruling.
“In regards to Mr. Harrison, the only thing that I would say is that obviously, the acts that are alleged in this matter are clearly disgusting, however, Mr. Harrison vehemently denies these allegations. The only evidence presented today that showed any involvement by Mr. Harrison was one person stating that he was involved. I find it coincidental and convenient that the one person who is implicating Mr. Harrison is the one person we’ve seen on video punching a dog. Other than that, they’ve interviewed numerous witnesses and none of them stated that Mr. Harrison had any involvement in this,” said Cessna. “At this time, I feel confident in Mr. Harrison when he tells me that he had no involvement. And nothing that was presented today has changed my opinion.”
The sheriff’s department’s investigation began July 31 after the video, which was originally posted on Snapchat and screen recorded before being shared on Facebook, began being heavily circulated across social media.
The dog was found the next morning by Quinn Sizemore near her home, who said she recognized the dog from the video because it was a stray she had been feeding over the past several days before the incident occurred. She said during an interview with the Sentinel-Echo last week that the dog had been “badly, badly stabbed and beaten.” She attempted to take the dog to a veterinarian for treatment, but it allegedly died before arriving.
Harrison faces charges of two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog/cat. He was released from the Laurel County Correctional Center the day after his arrest on a $10,000 cash bond and currently still remains out on bond.
The 17-year-old male shown in the video faces charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog/cat. He was transported to the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County after being charged, though it is unclear if he is still in custody.
A third person, David O. Griffith, 18, of London, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the incident and charged with two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree cruelty to animals and obstructing governmental operations regarding an investigation.
More arrests could be possible, according to police.
