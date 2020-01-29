Serving his 54th year, Gene Allen, 76, was the longest-serving school board member in the commonwealth. Until his passing Sunday, Allen strived to provide the best for the students and faculty of East Bernstadt Independent. He brought with him cheer, humor and compassion in not only his career as a board member but also his role as a church deacon, his working life at Kern's bakery and his enthusiasm as a motorcyclist.
"During the 30 years I've served thus far, Gene was always the chairman of the East Bernstadt school board," said East Bernstadt Independent school board member Jim Sutton. "A lot of school boards change their chairman of the board each year. We did not do that at East Bernstadt. He absolutely did a great job."
Growing up as an East Bernstadt native, Sutton knew Allen for all of his life. However, it was during his time serving alongside Allen that Sutton really came to know him.
"Gene had a great sense of humor, even in the hardest decisions he could bring laughter and make light of a situation. It helped get us through difficult times," added Vicki Jones, superintendent of the East Bernstadt School District. "I've known Gene since I've been here -- since January of 2013. Every decision he made, he always considered what would be best for the kids. He loved this school and this community whole-heartedly. In his 54 years, he probably missed maybe two meetings."
A new Board of Education office on the East Bernstadt Independent campus is projected to be finished by 2021. Named the "Gene Allen Board Room," a mural in front of the room will recount Allen's history with the East Bernstadt Independent in his honor.
"Gene told me about that new board office," said Betty Allen, Allen's widow. "It brought tears to his eyes as he was describing it to me."
"It's hard to imagine having a meeting without Gene Allen," said Jones. "He was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. He truly loved the children. He was loved in his community and will be missed tremendously by everyone."
"Gene couldn't leave a better legacy behind," said Sutton. "He cared for the children and was very concerned about our staff -- that they were treated fairly. He was just a great board member, and I'm going to miss him."
As a child, Allen attended East Bernstadt School -- today called East Bernstadt Independent. He trekked to school with his brother, Earl, every day.
"If you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite thing about school was recess, but he liked to learn, he really did," explained Betty Allen, Gene's widow. "Gene and I were wedded together in '62, '63. We met at Sue Bennet," she continued. "We sat beside each other because seats were arranged in alphabetical order. I was an Asher and he was an Allen, so we sat side-by-side."
"I've known Gene all my life," recalled Roger Schott, Laurel County Circuit Clerk. "His younger brother Earl was in my class. Of course, I was already acquainted with his folks. My father was a merchant at stores in East Bernstadt, so his family traded with mine all the time. East Bernstadt's a pretty close-knit community, living there, you'd come to know everybody one way or another."
When Allen turned 16, he started working part-time at Kern's Bakery -- known today as Bimbo Bakery. In 1994, he was promoted to a route manager, continuing to serve the bakery until his retirement in 2005.
"Gene worked from daylight to after dark at Kern's," said Betty. "He got along with all the stores they serviced. If the owner of a store wasn't getting along with whoever was doing the delivery job, they sent Gene. He liked the people and he liked just giving stuff to the people. He knew everybody and just exactly where to deliver it."
"He always worked hard, he always provided for his family," said Charles Allen, one of Gene's sons. "He would work lots of times without even getting paid so he could take care of his customers."
Whenever he wasn't working, Allen could be seen cruising on his motorcycle. Motorcycling was a passion of Allen's since he was in his teens, according to Charles.
"In my dad's earlier days, he had a Harley-Davidson. Years ago, he had a Suzuki 750. Most recently, he had a Yamaha Road Star 1600 with the saddlebags and the windshield, and he'd love to get out in that," Charles said. "He probably rode up until he was 72 or 73 years old. I'd say he was a rider for almost 60 years."
Charles learned to ride as a child from his dad, riding a small Yamaha 80. They used to ride from East Bernstadt through Jackson County, all the way to Manchester and back.
"We would go camping at the lake," said Charles. "We'd go fishing and camping with my grandpa at the lake. We would also go shooting. He taught me firearms and firearms safety. We'd always enjoy just going to the range and shooting cans or clay targets. And a lot of times, we would shoot at a rock out on the bank."
Gene Allen is survived by his wife, Betty Allen; their two sons, Charles and Mark Allen; daughter-in-law Donna Allen; and four grandchildren, Jackson Allen, Christopher Allen, Sarah Allen and Sean Allen.
"East Bernstadt truly lost a hero," said Schott. "Every encounter with Gene Allen was an enjoyable experience due to his personality. He always had a cheerful presence. I have never heard nor ever imagined having an occurrence with Gene Allen that wasn't enjoyable. It was always pleasant."
