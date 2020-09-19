In a special-called meeting on Sept. 3, the East Bernstadt school district passed their 2020-2021 tax rates for the upcoming year.
The rates include a 4% increase in revenue - but not a 4% hike in what taxpayers in that district will pay.
Superintendent Vicki Jones explained that the East Bernstadt District - which is a special tax district - had an increase in revenues over the past year, and that the school would lose money unless the tax rates were increased. The new rate will be 53.4 cents per $100 assessed value on the personal property tax.
Board chair Jim Sutton simplified the computations by explaining, "That means a home valued at $100,000 will only see a $10 increase at that rate. And that's for the whole year."
To increase the tax rate, the school district was required to hold a public hearing for any concerns from citizens affected by the increase. Jones said that hearing had been set for 4 p.m. Thursday and that no one had attended or expressed concerns. Board members - Sutton, Mequeil Storm, Lucas Joyner and Trisha Mullins - then approved the rates. Board member Tom Caudel was not present.
Also discussed was an increase in the fees for the school psychologist. Jones said the contract with Ed Easton-Hogg. had been approved during the last school year but that a new rate had been submitted for services. After some discussion, board members agreed to pay Easton-Hogg $15 per evaluation. Jones explained that Easton-Hogg had worked with the school district last year on a part time basis and that he was available this year for full time service for the district.
Jones also gave an update on the first day of in-person classes on Thursday, stating that there is nearly 61% of enrolled students taking advantage of in-person classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.