During their Thursday night meeting, the East Bernstadt Independent school board motioned to move classes online. This action is in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with board members wanting to limit exposure of illness to students, families and staff.
East Bernstadt students will have two weeks of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days, which started Monday, March 16. The NTI days will lead to spring break, starting Monday, March 30, with students returning to the East Bernstadt school grounds on Monday, April 6.
While the NTI days are in effect, students will be working on class assignments online at home. If a student does not have internet access, the school will provide paper copies of their work.
Staff will still have to attend the campus. If a student has questions about their work, he or she can call the school at 606-843-6221 and request assistance from their teacher.
During the two NTI weeks, breakfast and lunch will be available to all students for pick up in the cafeteria. Breakfast will be available between 7:30 a.m and 8:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
If picking up meals at East Bernstadt isn't possible during the two NTI weeks, call the East Bernstadt FRYSC (Family Resource Youth Service Center) at 843-6713 to arrange for delivery. Also, if additional kids are with students, they can receive meals if they are 18 or younger. They do not have to be students at East Bernstadt Independent School.
Additionally, the school board meeting saw the inauguration of Tricia Mullins as a new board member. Laurel District Judge John Paul Chappell swore in Mullins. The inauguration follows her appointment to the board on Tuesday, March 3.
Mullins is the ministry director of First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt. She attended the school as a child and had three daughters attend the school. As a board member, Mullins plans to ensure the best decisions are made for East Bernstadt Independent and its children. She hopes to aid teachers in creating more successful students.
The meeting also saw the recognition of staff and students for their recent achievements.
Teachers recognized include:
-- Kailyn Smith for being the recipient of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce Elementary Teacher of the Year award.
-- Maggie Broughton for being a recipient of the Campbellsville Teacher of the Year award.
-- Curtis Storm for being a recipient of the Campbellsville Teacher of the Year award.
Students recognized include:
-- Blake Taylor for winning East Bernstadt Independent School's elementary spelling bee.
-- Kamilla Marcum for being the runner-up of East Bernstadt Independent School's elementary spelling bee.
-- Madison Tarvin for winning East Bernstadt Independent School's middle school spelling bee.
-- Bailee Storm for being the runner-up of East Bernstadt Independent School's middle school spelling bee. She was also the second-place runner-up at the Laurel County spelling bee.
Principal Susan Elza added that April's school board meeting will recognize students who won the East Bernstadt Independent's contests in conservation and art, as well as the winners of the school science fair.
In other actions, the East Bernstadt Independent school board:
-- Confirmed a financial balance of $1,559,861.86 at the end of February.
-- Named Amy Jervis' class for having the highest average of attendance in February (96 percent.) School-wide attendance that month was 91.02 percent. Superintendent Vicki Jones noted that students were experiencing a lot of illness-related absences.
