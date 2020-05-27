The East Bernstadt Board of Education reconvened via video conference Thursday, May 14 for a regular monthly meeting. Superintendent Vicki Jones thanked the school staff for the success of the recent non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, which saw students working from home to avoid COVID-19.
Principal Elza reported that all weeks of NTI had been completed. She praised the staff on the way they were able to keep instruction going and informed the board of the upcoming drive-through graduation.
Board Chairman Jim Sutton praised Elza on her ability to lead during this time and maintain communication with staff and families.
Jones praised the teachers, paraeducators, cooks, bus drivers, office staff and Principal Elza for their dedicated service. According to Jones, the parents of students have given positive feedback, noting they were well informed and able to contact teachers when needed quickly. NTI plans were made in the event they're required during the next school year.
Following recognitions, Sutton asked the board to consider numerous items -- the first of which an agreement with Family Health Care for a school nurse for the 2020-2021 school year. With no cost to the school, the board approved to contract.
Also approved was the proposal for Property, Liability, and Workman's Comp Insurance. David Livingston, vice president of Roeding Insurance presented the information. The overall cost of the insurance will be less this year with Workman's Comp having a decrease and property and liability having an increase.
Continuing into the 2020-2021 school year will be the CEP and Procurement Plans -- which enable all East Bernstadt students to receive free lunch. The school board approved these plans and the indirect costs associated with them. In addition, the board agreed to declare the serving line surplus property, allowing the district to accept bids for the equipment.
Another annual plan to continue it East Bernstadt's technology plan, presented by district technology coordinator Mike Burns. The 2020-2021 program will focus on cyber-security, to ensure the safety of the school, faculty and students.
The 2020-2021 salary schedule had been accepted with no changes made from the year prior. Additionally, a Capital Funds Request was made and will go towards items in the general fund.
The Bond of Depository to be Cumberland Valley National Bank. Performance Bonds for the superintendent, finance director and principal. The amount will be $150,000.00 each.
The Certified Evaluation Plan updates were accepted, with the principal/administrator evaluation now be based on PSEL (Professional Standard for Educational Leaders).
Finance director Amy Brown presented a tentative school budget for the 2020-2021 year. The budget is still developing and may change in future incarnations, especially given the COVID-19 situation. The board approved the tentative budget.
Also approved was the auditor's contract for 2020-2021. Cloyd and Associates will continue auditing East Bernstadt Independent at the cost of $11,500.00.
Finally, Jones reported on personnel action taken since the last meeting. Teachers Jacelyn Parrish, Candice Shelton and Kelda Taylor finished their one-year contracts, which were not renewed.
