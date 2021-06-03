Employees at East Bernstadt Independent School will see a raise on their paychecks next school year — one which Superintendent Vicki Jones said is one of the largest in the past several years.
Jones recommended a 3% pay increase for all employees for the upcoming school year, due in part by the additional funding for full-day Kindergarten programs across the state. Jones noted that full-day Kindergarten was already in place at the school but that the state previously only funded the half-day sessions with school districts picking up the remainder of the costs. But with the additional money, staff members will receive a pay increase from the last raise two years ago.
"With the Kindergarten funding, we have more than enough money to give all employees a raise," Jones explained. "We weren't able to give them a raise last year, and two years ago they only got 1% raise. Two year earlier, they only got a 1% raise, so this is the biggest raise we've been able to give them in the past several years."
However, another bonus for teachers was tabled after board members proposed a $1,000 bonus for full time employees and $500 for part-time employees. But that idea was challenged by Board Attorney Larry Bryson, who said giving teachers a bonus for work already performed is illegal under Kentucky law. But confusion in the wording and varying advise from other school districts prompted board members to word the bonus as a 'stipend'. After some discussion, the item was tabled until the next meeting.
Despite the pandemic problems of the past year, East Bernstadt students ended the year on a successful note.
Jones and Principal Susan Elza both said that students performed well on the MAP tests and that only 14 students had requested to participate in the "supplemental year" program which will offer students opportunity to repeat this past school year without penalty.
But the large number of students expected to transition from Preschool to Kindergarten necessitates adding another teacher to the East Bernstadt roster for the upcoming year. Jones said she thought many of those students simply didn't enroll the past year while the pandemic forced in-person classes to be postponed until late August. She added that 45 new students have been enrolled in Kindergarten for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Summer sessions are beginning this week, as well as the summer reading sessions. Elza reported that 65 students will participate in the summer enrichment program. Summer meal service will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays through July 16.
Board members approved the policy and procedures update, emergency procedure plan, code of conduct and student handbook for the upcoming school year as well, noting that the language in some areas had been changed to be more accommodating of students' sexual orientation and gender equality, as recommended by the Kentucky Department of Education. A major change to the Student Handbook addressed cell phones, which Elza said were banned from being taken into classes. Jones said the middle school students were permitted to use their phones during their lunch time, but that younger students would have to keep their phones in their backpacks. Jones said there had been some issues with students having their cell phones on during classes, which brought about the change in policy.
Assisting students with issues also came under discussion, regarding the terminology used. Jones explained that school staff are required to establish a "care plan" for students who may be facing issues at school and home. Jones explained that students sometimes have problems at home that eventually may affect their school behavior. Board member Lucas Joyner disagreed with the terminology for that plan, stating that the "Trauma Informed Plan" may have more negative reaction that positive intervention under that wording. After more discussion, that portion of the plan was renamed as an "Action Informed Care Plan."
A new bus is expected to arrive soon, with the school district receiving $1,600 for the sale of an outdated bus.
Board members also approved the tentative budget for the 2021-2022 school year, with Jones stating that the school had a 19% contingency. The state only requires that school districts maintain a 2% contingency.
The East Bernstadt Board of Education meets the second Thursday at each month in the library at 5 p.m.
