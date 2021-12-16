Although some areas of the finances of East Bernstadt Independent School were lower than last year, auditors gave the school district a clean opinion during this year's audit.
Madgel Miller with Cloyd & Associates said there were some areas, such as the food service, that were lower than in past years, although that could be contributed to the stay-at-home mandate during the 2020-2021 school year. She added that the district is in good financial shape, with excellent record keeping by staff members.
Superintendent Vicki Jones said attendance had been good this year, with few cases of flu and COVID, which will keep the mask wearing by students and staff as optional. One class, said Principal Susan Elza, had several cases of quarantined students, but overall, the cases have been minimal and the students and staff will remain having the option of wearing masks or not.
"When teachers feel comfortable without masks, we should use them as our guidelines," said board chair Jim Sutton.
"We can now test for flu, COVID and strep on site," Elza said - another factor in protecting staff and students from illnesses that could affect attendance and performance.
The new Gear Up funding was also discussed, with Jones telling board members that positions for an Academic Interventionist and Career Navigator were needed.
"If there are no certified teachers applying for the positions, we can use tutors until we can hire a certified teacher," Jones said.
Board members also approved an agreement with the Laurel County Board of Education for certified bus drivers. The Laurel County District offers driving classes and testing, with Jones explaining that the East Bernstadt district needed certified bus drivers. That was approved unanimously.
