East Bernstadt Independent School students will begin their summer vacation in mid-May.
During Tuesday's special-called meeting, board members voted unanimously to make up two days missed, which would put the last day of school on Thursday, May 19.
School will also be dismissed on Tuesday, May 17, since the school has now been designated as a voting site. Superintendent Vicki Jones told board members that the voting spot had previously been held at the East Bernstadt Fire Department, but that the school has now been selected as the voting site.
She also reminded board members that the date for board members to file had been changed from August to June 7 this year. The seats currently filled by Tom Caudel, Trisha Mullins and Jim Sutton are all up for election this November.
Board members also voted to close school on Friday, March 18 - if the North Laurel High School boys basketball team won their first game in the state tournament on Wednesday, March 16.
"We are a feeder school to North," Jones said. "They play on Wednesday night and if they win, they will play during the day on Friday."
North Laurel High boys basketball team won the 13th Region Championship and are slated to play Pikeville High School in the first round of the state's Sweet 16 at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to the Elite 8, which begins on Friday. Both North Laurel and Pikeville are seeking their first-ever state title.
Jones also told board members that the school had recently undergone an audit of their food service.
"This was an administrative review by the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) for meals, menus, ordering procedures and accounts," she said. "We had zero findings and were called "an outstanding program."
Jones praised the food service staff for their tireless efforts, especially during the pandemic.
"During the pandemic, we changed the breakfast to "grab and go," when the students came back, they delivered food to the. rooms and never complained, and they also got lunches ready for the summer food program," Jones said. "They never complained, they were always ready to do whatever needed to be done."
Principal Susan Elza said the school had applied for a New Teacher Center grant that would help new teachers.
"This would help coach and support the new hires and will provide data for reflecting, coaching and improving the instructional process," she explained.
She added that the daily attendance had improved, although there had been several students absent due to strep and the flu in the past weeks.
Background checks will soon be conducted through an agreement with the Kentucky State Police non-criminal justice division and the school. Through that agreement, the records will be audited.
The school district is also "shopping around" for insurance providers. School finance officer Amy Brown told board members that the district was encouraged to research other options for insurance coverage every five years or so, which they were now doing. Brown said the district chose not to renew their coverage agreement with the current provider until other options were explored.
