School may be entering its last week of the semester with students learning online, but the East Bernstadt school district is still keeping with the seasonal spirit.
School officials announced that students would be participating in Spirit Week as 2020 winds down, with students and staff donning their hats for Crazy Head Gear Day and Build a Snowman Day in which white is the predominant color.
The continued online learning was concerning for some board members, with Chairman Jim Sutton questioning how students who struggle with academics are coping with the online learning. Superintendent Vicki Jones said teachers are stretched out in their duties with the online learning and often utilize the evening hours to further assist students, answer any parent concerns and help with the adjustment of instruction as the pandemic continues.
Principal Susan Elza said the second nine weeks ends on Friday, Dec. 18 and that success has been reached with "targeted group instruction."
"We've had some small groups in the building with the teachers tutoring," Elza explained. "This is done for two hours only and we can only have 15 people at a time. We can only have 15% capacity in the building, but it's been working out well."
But while online instruction goes on, the MAP testing will be delayed until the first of the year. Jones said she thought students would perform better if they could attend in-person. She added, however, that the prior testing scores were better than expected.
Jones also announced that Curtis Storm had been hired as archery coach, although it remains uncertain whether that sport will be delayed or cancelled altogether. That has been the norm for most school sports - the boys basketball team and academic teams only had two competitions before students were recommended to not attend in-person classes.
Construction on the new administration building continues, however, with a presentation of the progress to board members during Thursday's monthly meeting. Financial Officer Amy Brown said there had been a change from the initial flooring to install carpet but with no change in price. She also said the expected 8% cut in SEEK funding could be offset by a Coronavirus Relief Fund that would provide approximately $129,000 back to the school operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.