HARROGATE, Tenn. -- Macahan Moore of East Bernstadt received a white coat at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) White Coat Ceremony in Harrogate, Tennessee, in the spring.
Moore is a rising third-year osteopathic medical student at LMU-DCOM. Prior to enrolling at LMU-DCOM, Moore attended Eastern Kentucky University.
The White Coat Ceremony at LMU-DCOM is a special ceremony designed to mark a student's entrance into the clinical rotations of their medical school training. The first White Coat Ceremony was held in 1993 at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons and is now a standard ritual in institutions of both allopathic and osteopathic medical education across the country. During the Ceremony, each medical student is presented and "robed" with his or her short white laboratory coat, formalizing and welcoming the student's entrance into the study of medicine.
