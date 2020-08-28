Students at East Bernstadt Independent School will have the option of attending in-person classes next week or continuing with online learning at home.
That decision was made during a special-called meeting of the board on Wednesday evening, at which time Superintendent Vicki Jones said East Bernstadt students could begin in-person classes on Thursday, Sept. 3. She added that the Laurel County School District met earlier on Wednesday and set Sept. 3 as their starting date for in-person classes.
"We've been following guidelines from KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) and others all summer and have taken steps to implement our plan and alternative plans for Healthy at School," Jones said. "Given the number of (corona)virus and active cases in the county, we thought it was a good time to implement our in-person plan."
That includes signs throughout the school for the six-foot social distancing, going up one set of stairs and down the other. Teachers have also received additional training on sanitizing their classrooms and janitorial staff will perform extra cleaning techniques after school hours.
Although the school district was able to provide Chromebooks to all East Bernstadt students, Jones said that the online classes were presenting problems for some students and parents and the launch of in-person classes at the Laurel district also affected many of the families in the East Bernstadt school district.
"Parents struggle with the school schedule with their work schedule," Jones added. "We have a lot of parents wanting us to reopen and our staff is anxiously waiting to get kids back in the class. We're just a small district in a large county and Laurel County voted today to open Sept. 3. A lot of our kids go to both districts and the high school kids go to North and are at home with our younger students. It would probably present an obstacle for families with no child care."
The school district has worked with the Kentucky Department of Education, Laurel County Health Department, CDC and Governor Andy Beshear's recommendations regarding in-person classes throughout the summer.
"The Governor's recommendation not to start in-person classes until September was just a recommendation, not an order," she said.
She added that parents still had the option to do home school through online classes and the district is looking into doing live stream classes that will be recorded and posted so students could go back and review that class if they could not be involved in the live stream broadcast.
Board member Lucas Joyner asked what would happen if a positive case of COVID-19 occurred within the school, with Jones answering that only those affected would require quarantine. That final decision would fall under the Laurel County Health Department's judgement, although Jones said she had spoken with executive director Mark Hensley and he had said that a classroom could be quarantined without having to shut down the entire school.
Board member Trisha Mullins said that the active cases in Laurel County are over 100 times less than this time last month and the positivity rate is 1.17%, although Jones said Hensley said the COVID tests were performed on people from other counties so an accurate count of the actual Laurel cases was nearly impossible to determine.
Also discussed was school lunches and breakfasts, with Jones stating that once in-person classes began, meal delivery would cease although parents could continue to pick up lunches for home schooled students.
After more detailed discussion, Joyner made the motion to open in-person classes on Sept. 4, with Mullins seconding.
Board members then discussed extracurricular activities, which Jones explained only affected cheerleading, dance and conditioning for basketball. The school does not have a football team but the middle school basketball team hosts games in the fall so it will not interfere with the high school basketball schedule. Board member Tom Caudel said those extracurricular activities should include clubs, Gifted and Talented classes and activities and band. Choir, however, would present some problems as it requires vocal exertion. Board member Mequiel Storm then made the motion to proceed with extracurricular activities as approved by KDE and other agencies but with a waiver signed by parents of participating students.
The final item on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting was use of the school for voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Jones said Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown had contacted her to use the school since the regular voting sites had been changed due to social distancing requirements. Students are always dismissed from school on Presidential election days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.