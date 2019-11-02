East Bernstadt United Methodist Church will observe a special Homecoming anniversary Sunday, Nov. 3, during the 11 a.m. morning worship service.
The church, which was originally located across town in East Bernstadt, is actually more than 209 years old, according to Laurel County Historian Jan Sparkman.
Russell Dyche's book "Laurel County History" notes that the church was already built in 1810 when a deed was recorded for the original land.
Special Homecoming music will be provided by the Laurel Creek Bluegrass Band from southeastern Kentucky.
Homecoming speaker will be the Rev. David Green, retired Elder in the United Methodist Church.
A Homecoming dinner will follow the morning worship service.
East Bernstadt United Methodist Church is located at 59 Littontown Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.