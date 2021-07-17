Adventure Island Vacation Bible School will begin Sunday, July 18, with food, games, crafts and Bible stories at East Bernstadt United Methodist Church.
children and youth from ages 4-17 are invited to participate in the fun of Adventure Island. Activities are scheduled from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18-Tuesday, July, 20.
Appearances from Beacon the Puffin puppet and his other puppet friends are also expected.
Everyone is welcome.
East Bernstadt United Methodist Church is located at 59 Littontown Road in East Bernstadt.
