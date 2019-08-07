East West Karate on KY 192 held its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday that included demonstrations from current students and staff. Those attending received a backpack of school supplies that included notebooks, colored pencils, glue and other items. The Back to School Bash is a yearly event for children in the community, held before the new school year begins each year. Locally, students in the East Bernstadt and Laurel County school districts begin their new school year on Thursday.
