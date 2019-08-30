The road signs warning of heavy traffic are posted along East Ky. 80, as the annual yard sale extravaganza got underway on Thursday.
Fields, parking lots and driveways were transformed into mini market places and those seeking bargains and some out of the ordinary items were on the hunt far before noon on Thursday. The yard sale extends from London to Manchester along Ky. 80 for a 17-mile trek into Clay County, where the roadside sales are also taking place. The East 80 Yard Sale will continue through Labor Day.
Clothing, shoes, home decor, yard and garden tools, children's toys and power wheels are some of the items available for purchase. Some vendors offer food and drinks to those braving the weather to browse and/or buy.
Rhonda Hampton was one of the new vendors to this year's event. Being familiar with the yearly yard sale, Hampton brought a variety of antique items displayed in her booth beside Robby's Music.
"I'm originally from here - Corbin - and I went to Laurel County schools," she said.
She described several of the vintage items, including a rustic vacuum cleaner dated 1910. Those wishing to reminisce on the prior generation's lifestyles could reflect back on their own childhood with the wringer washing machine poised beside several smaller portable machines, while the days of the poolrooms with lights mounted over the pools bring back memories of yesteryear. Hampton even has a wooden washing machine with a wooden wringer board that she said was used in the early 1900's.
