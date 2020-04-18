It wasn't the normal Easter celebration on Sunday, but many people ventured out amidst the heavy afternoon rainstorms to participate in a community scavenger hunt, initiated by members of First Christian Church of London.
A map with locations of specific addresses — complete with hints of what items the hunters were seeking — was posted on First Christian Church's Facebook page to give participants an edge in the Scavenger Hunt.
Over 50 people sent in their addresses and hints for the first-ever event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.