It wasn't the normal Easter celebration on Sunday, but many people ventured out amidst the heavy afternoon rainstorms to participate in a community scavenger hunt, initiated by members of First Christian Church of London.

A map with locations of specific addresses — complete with hints of what items the hunters were seeking — was posted on First Christian Church's Facebook page to give participants an edge in the Scavenger Hunt.

Over 50 people sent in their addresses and hints for the first-ever event.

