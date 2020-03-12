RICHMOND, Ky. - Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. (KRFDC) is now accepting applications for the Eastern Scholar House program. Apartment amenities include a washer/dryer, dishwasher, storage space, and a designated parking lot. Housing is income based.
This program is open to eligible full-time students in an approved post- secondary institution such as Eastern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, Bluegrass Community & Technical College, Berea College, Morehead State University, etc. Eastern Scholar House is not a student housing program. Rather, it is a combination of education supports with access to housing and child development services all of which are interdependent.
The Eastern Scholar House program provides connections to educational supports such as academic tutoring, financial literacy, employment assistance and access to community based services. Residents receive case management, workshops, and access to various programs including parenting skills, management of family resources, nutrition, work skills, problem solving, and job search techniques. Most services are provided at no cost to the participants.
Priority for program admission is given to:
• Heads of households who are at least 18 years of age
• Single parents with primary custody of child/children
• Degree seeking full-time students at an approved post-secondary institution such as Eastern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, Bluegrass Community & Technical College, Berea College, Morehead State University, etc.
• Participants agree to meet monthly with a case manager to develop (and later monitor progress on) an Individualized Service Plan
• Children under 5 years of age must be enrolled in the Eastern Scholar House Child Development Center
• Families eligible for Section 8 subsidized housing
• Participants agree to attend monthly life skills workshops and meetings to promote the achievement of educational goals resulting in self-sufficiency
• Applicants agree to either work or participate in approved volunteer experience while enrolled in the program
Priority for housing is given to single parents with children who participate in the Eastern Scholar House Program. Once participants are chosen for the Eastern Scholar House Program,
they are referred to the housing counselor who will then determine if they qualify for rental assistance. For those selected, housing will be dependent on continued participation in the Eastern Scholar House Program including remaining a full-time student, maintaining a 2.0 GPA, paying a small share of the rent, participating in required supportive services (life skills, study hours, case management, preschooler enrolled full-time in on-site child care center, etc.).
CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER As a multi-generational approach, Eastern Scholar House Program preschool age children must be enrolled in the on-site, high quality affordable child development center. This will allow time for the parents to attend classes and focus on their education. The child development facility includes five classrooms for children, offices for program staff, meeting space, and a computer lab. Childcare is income based.
HOUSING PROGRAM There are three apartment buildings located at 801 Van Hoose Drive in Richmond. There are 39 housing units, consisting of two bedroom apartments, of which two are fully-handicap accessible living quarters. Winterwood, Inc. provides the property management and ensures the program’s compliance with funding regulations. Although located on land leased at EKU and prioritizing student parents, this program is not a form of student housing.
For more information or to apply call 859-408-7025 or email Melissa Gross at mgross@foothillscap.org. Application can also be filled out online at https://foothillscap.org/programs/eastern-scholar-house-program/#
KRFDC, a community action agency serving Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell counties has been committed to improving the community and promoting self-sufficiency since 1962. The agency provides a comprehensive range of services for families and individuals including public transportation services and the Richmond Active Living Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.